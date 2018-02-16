Text IQ to Participate in Microsoft's New ScaleUp Program

Microsoft's Exclusive ScaleUp Program Names AI Software Company Text IQ Among its Short List of Participants.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / The inaugural roster for Microsoft's exclusive ScaleUp Program has been announced, with AI software company Text IQ among the short list of participants. Designed to benefit more mature startups (or "scaleups"), the program enables participating companies to work directly with Microsoft to co-sell their respective suite of enterprise products to a wider audience. Text IQ's participation will also accelerate its go-to-market strategy with sales, marketing, and channel enablement programs. Meanwhile, Microsoft will offer Text IQ's proprietary software to its new and existing cloud customers.

"To say we've been impressed by Text IQ's technology would be an understatement," said Raghav Kher, the program's managing director. "We believe their team is disrupting the regulatory and compliance industry, and their products offer a multitude of exciting benefits to Microsoft's cloud customers. We are thrilled to be working with them in this new program."

"We're excited to be part of the inaugural class of Microsoft's new ScaleUp program alongside such innovative companies," said Apoorv Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Text IQ.

"Microsoft understands the enormous benefits that our technology can bring to their customers," added Omar Haroun, co-founder and COO of Text IQ. "We're very proud to be working with them."

Text IQ uses groundbreaking AI technology to prevent high-stakes compliance and legal disasters, with customers including Fortune 200 companies, Am Law 100 firms, government agencies, and tech giants, as well as leading healthcare, biotech, energy, insurance, and financial institutions. Its proprietary software is able to efficiently and meticulously analyze big data in order to better identify sensitive, compromising, and/or privileged documents - including those frequently overlooked by human reviewers. The company has supported some of the most high-profile lawsuits and investigations in recent news and was recently named to CB Insights' AI 100, the 2018 ranking of the 100 most promising private AI companies in the world www.textiq.com.

