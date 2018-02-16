Showcasing FINEOS AdminSuite, the only cloud-based core administration solution designed specifically for group, voluntary and individual insurance

FINEOS Corporation, the market leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, today announced it will be a sponsor of the 2018 National Workers' Compensation Summit, taking place in Sydney, Australia from 20 21 February 2018. The Summit is Australia's leading platform for legislative updates and business case studies in the realm of workers' compensation.

During the conference, FINEOS will demonstrate FINEOS AdminSuite, a cloud-based core administration solution designed specifically for group, voluntary and individual insurance in both the life insurance and accident compensation industries. The Summit provides a forum for stakeholders and technology service providers to participate in open discussion on how to cohesively work together and define better outcomes for customers. The FINEOS team will be on-site and available for meetings and briefings throughout to discuss how FINEOS can help accelerate growth, reduce cost, and provide an exceptional experience to their customers.

FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. FINEOS Claims, a key component of the FINEOS AdminSuite product, is enabling core enterprise business outcomes in some of the largest and most progressive Government social insurers in the world, including Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) New Zealand, Worksafe Victoria, Traffic Accident Commission (TAC) Victoria, icare NSW and New Zealand Veterans Affairs.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

