

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) confirmed it has received notice from SRS Investment Management, which currently has two representatives on the Avis Budget Group Board of Directors, of SRS's intention to nominate five candidates for election to the Board at the 2018 Annual Meeting.



Leonard Coleman, lead independent director of Avis Budget Group, said, '... Given SRS's support of the Company's leadership team and strategic plans, as well as its knowledge of the upcoming Board refreshment, we are disappointed that we will be engaged in a costly and distracting proxy fight.'



Avis noted that the Corporate Governance Committee will review SRS's notice of nomination for compliance with the Company's by-laws, evaluate SRS's nominees and make a recommendation to stockholders that it believes is in their best interests. Avis Budget Group stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.



Earlier today, SRS Investment Management, LLC, which owns a 31% economic interest and has been the largest stockholder of Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the past seven years, announced that it has nominated five individuals for election as directors to the Avis Board at the Company's upcoming annual meeting. The nominees include two existing Avis Board members and three new nominees.



In SRS's view, the Legacy Board suffers from a fundamental problem of entrenchment. Of the 10 board members that are not SRS designees, three are former/current executives of Avis and six of the remaining seven have what ISS describes as compromisingly lengthy tenures of nine or more years. The seventh board member is the chairman of another public company board where Ronald Nelson (the Executive Chairman of Avis) serves as the lead director. This board composition clearly exemplifies lack of independent objectivity.



'For nearly a decade, no movement has been made to refresh the Legacy Board despite the substantial change occurring in the mobility industry,' SRS said.



