

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) agreed to buy the shares it doesn't already own of Flatiron Health Inc., an oncology software company, for $1.9 billion.



Roche and Flatiron Health, Inc. announced that they signed a definitive agreement under which Roche will acquire all shares of Flatiron Health, following on from an existing equity stake of 12.6%. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018



Flatiron Health, a privately held healthcare technology and services company headquartered in New York City, US, is a market leader in oncology-specific electronic health record (EHR) software, as well as the curation and development of real-world evidence for cancer research.



. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. The parties expect that following the closing, Flatiron Health will continue its current business model, network of partnerships and overall objectives.



