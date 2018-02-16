EmporioTrading.com - On the Argument for a Global Currency

PORT VILA, VANUATU / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / In June 2017, the world's largest central banks were keenly laying the foundation towards eventual interest rate hikes and withdrawal from stimulus programs. While it would take time to bring all of the world's economies under one currency banner, this was a significant step towards the goal. However, the shift had been abandoned after just a month of operations. EmporioTrading.com, a world-class graded Forex brokerage company, discusses the transition halt and explains the consequences of the latter. Among numerous benefits and drawbacks that a global currency carries, the rise of financial concerns, high risk of protectionism and unavoidable sensitivity to markets has made policymakers exceptionally cautious.

In the United States, inflation pressures had calmed while the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates in June, which seemed counterintuitive and birthed controlled arguments on why the textbook rule - low unemployment leads to labor shortages, higher wages, and higher inflation - wasn't working. Slow growth, accompanied by consistent, below-forecast inflation rates proved to be burdensome for economies and represented more than a temporary transition issue. The downshift in ambitions was global. The Bank of England reversed its activities aimed to increase interest rates in August. The Bank of Canada's rigorous actions to hike interest rates in June ceased the following month when the weight of low inflation began impeding the economy. The European Central Bank has been equally cautious, even after spending 2 trillion Euros on government bonds, with inflation rate hovering around 1.3%, well below the 2% average. While the performance of eurozone economies improved substantially during 2017, the currency climb hinders exports and lowers imported inflation. India, known for relentlessly running high inflation in the past and projected to be the world's top-performing economy this year, recently reported record low inflation rate of 1.54% in June, which forced the Reserve Bank of India to cut interests rates.

EmporioTrading.com notes that as ambitions for a global currency wane, numerous trade opportunities arise from EUR/USD to AUD/NZD to CAD/JPY. Nonetheless, it is important to take a look at and contemplate the bigger picture. Historically, ideas and attempts at establishing a global currency have driven speculation and lured economies into a false sense of security, and with the addition of stimulus, ambitions grew potently. However, as time has proven, the effectiveness of such policies tends to decline fast, primarily due to them being unable to facilitate global economic growth, rendering their impact counterintuitive or practically non-existent. As to the most recent events and policy shifts, they are more likely to be interpreted as a sign to take caution, rather than encourage speculations.

EmporioTrading.com is an internationally recognized Forex brokerage based in the Republic of Vanuatu, authorized to trade in financial and commodity-based derivatives instruments and other securities. The company provides trading services to customers all over the world, with a prime focus on Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

