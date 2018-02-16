sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,74 Euro		-0,37
-1,84 %
WKN: A2DVJZ ISIN: US88642R1095 Ticker-Symbol: TD9 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIDEWATER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIDEWATER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,951
20,151
15.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIDEWATER INC
TIDEWATER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIDEWATER INC19,74-1,84 %