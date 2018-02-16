

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) said that it appointed John Rynd as its new President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective March 5. He will replace Larry Rigdon who has served as interim President and Chief Executive Officer since October of 2017.



Rynd previously served as Chief Executive Officer and President, and as a director of Hercules Offshore from 2008 through 2016. Prior to his time with Hercules, Mr. Rynd spent 11 years with Noble Drilling Services, Inc., where he served in a variety of management roles. Earlier in his career, he served in various roles of increasing levels of responsibility with Chiles Offshore and Rowan Companies.



Rynd served as Chairman of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) from 2014-15 and currently holds an Ex-Officio position on the Executive Committee. He serves on the Board of Directors of Fieldwood Holdings LLC, and was on the Board of Directors of Hornbeck Offshore Inc. from 2011 to February 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX