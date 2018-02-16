SEMAFO Inc.: SEMAFO: Positive Mana PFS and Reserve Additions at Mana and Boungou

5-Year Average Target of 413,000 Ounces of Annual Production, AISC $696
SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) today announced positive pre-feasibility study (PFS) results at Mana, the addition of 188,000 ounces of reserves, primarily at Siou underground, and an increase of 203,000 ounces of reserves at Boungou. As a result, the Corporation is providing the following consolidated five-year operational targets.
Table 1 - Five-Year Operational Targets
----------------------------------------------------
2019-2023
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Average
----------------------------------------------------
Production(1,2,3)
Mana ('000 oz) 192 213 213 213 214 209
Boungou ('000 oz) 226 226 201 186 180 204
418 439 414 399 394 413
AISC(1,2,4,5)
Mana ($/oz) 906 1,079 887 823 660 871
Boungou ($/oz) 419 405 527 606 626 516
643 733 712 721 643 696
Operating Cash Flow (at $1,300/oz) Total
Revenue ($M) 543 571 539 518 512 2,683
AISC ($M) 268 321 295 287 253 1,424
275 250 244 231 259 1,259
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
(1) Mana results are based on the Mana PFS by Micon International Ltd.,
presented in Appendix 3.
(2) Boungou results are based on the updated mine plan presented in
Appendix 4.
(3) Assumption: Mineral reserves were estimated using a gold price of
$1,200/ oz.
(4) All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with
no standard definition under IFRS and represents the total cash cost,
plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs per ounce.
(5) The Mana AISC in the PFS has been updated for this analysis. The costs
in the PFS are comparable to current costs except for the US/Euro
exchange rate, which has fallen approx. 10%. Roughly 75% of the AISC is
based on CFA, which is linked to the Euro. The AISC has therefore been
increased by 10% for the 75% of the cost base.
Highlights of Mana Pre-feasibility Study
-- Siou underground reserves stand at 3,035,000 tonnes at 5.29 g/t Au for
515,800 ounces
-- Siou open-pit reserves stand at 1,579,000 tonnes at 3.57 g/t Au for
181,200 ounces
-- Mana added 188,000 ounces of reserves before depletion, mainly from Siou
underground
-- Mana annual production will average over 200,000 ounces between 2019 and
2023 at an all-in sustaining cost of $810 per ounce at a gold price of
$1,200
-- Pre-production capital expenditure of $51.7 million, to be financed with
existing cash
-- Underground operations eliminate the need to mine 62 million tonnes of
open pit waste
-- Mineral reserves at Mana stand at 18.2 million tonnes at a grade of 2.92
g/t Au for 1,710,300 ounces at year-end 2017 based on a gold price of
$1,200 per ounce
Mana Pre-feasibility Study
The Mana PFS provides a revised mine plan for all of Mana, including the Wona-Kona open pit, Siou open pit and Siou underground (see Appendix 3). An updated mineral reserves and resources statement for Mana is provided in Appendix 1.
The PFS investigated the potential for extracting the deeper zone of the Siou deposit using underground mining operations, mainly long-hole stoping. Access to the operations will be through a single portal and a 5.5- by 5.5-meter ramp at a 14-gradient slope. The location of the portal will allow mining in the northern part of the Siou pit to continue uninterrupted. The ultimate size of the underground mining operation will be more than 600 meters along strike by 200 meters deep. Figure 1 illustrates the underground mining layout for the Siou mine.
To view Figure 1 - Underground mining layout for the Siou mine click here: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2357d3e5-87a2-4dbc-9bd4-b105d3b03ac1
The PFS is based on a 2,000-tpd operation using contractor mining with discussions already ongoing with potential contractors. The underground mining costs are estimated at $70 per tonne milled. The 18-month development period is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018.
Table 2 provides an overview of the major milestones for development of Siou underground.
To view Table 2 -Timeline for Development of Siou Underground, click here: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1214c37-5f2f-49c6-8912-25c625afa09e
The mineral reserves and resources were estimated as at December 31, 2017 in accordance with the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum and incorporated into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).
The PFS for the Mana Mine was carried out by an in-house team whose work was reviewed by qualified persons from Micon International Ltd. Micon International Ltd. has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with NI 43-101. Further details will be presented in a NI 43-101 compliant report to be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this press release.
Boungou Reserves & Resources Update
The 2017 infill drill program at Boungou added 203,000 ounces of reserves and 201,000 ounces of measured and indicated resources. The additional reserves have been pit-constrained at a $1,200 gold price and are included in the updated reserves and resources statement in Appendix 2. As at December 31, 2017, mineral reserves at Boungou stood at 11.2 million tonnes at 4.11 g/t Au for 1.5 million ounces of gold. The additional reserves support an average production profile of over 200,000 ounces per year between 2019 and 2023 at an average AISC of $516 per ounce. The updated Boungou mine plan is presented in Appendix 4.
An internal trade-off study was conducted on the West Flank in order to determine whether open pit or underground was the optimal mining approach. Open-pit mining provided better returns compared to an underground mining method. The remaining underground resources are included in the measured and indicated category, but are not included in the mine plan. Given the open-pit option, no pre-feasibility study is necessary.
The mineral reserves and resources were estimated as at December 31, 2017 in accordance with the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum and incorporated into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mineral reserves and resources estimates for the Boungou Mine were carried out by an in-house team under the direction of Michel Crevier P.Geo MScA, Vice-President, Exploration and Mine Geology and SEMAFO's Qualified Person.
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "targets", "assumptions", "will", "assumes", "estimated", "milestones", "expected" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the ability to meet our consolidated five-year operational targets, the ability to meet Mana annual production to average over 200,000 ounces between 2019 and 2023 at an all-in-sustaining cost of $810 per ounce at a gold price of $1,200, the ability to be in line with all assumptions contained in the PFS, the ability to meet all milestones for the development of Siou underground, the ability to execute on our strategic focus, fluctuation in the price of currencies, gold or operating costs, mining industry risks, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources, delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits) and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2016 Annual MD&A, as updated in SEMAFO's 2017 First Quarter MD&A, 2017 Second Quarter MD&A and 2017 Third Quarter MD&A, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. These documents are also available on our website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on February 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.
Appendix 1 - 2017 Reserves and Resources
Mana, Burkina Faso(1,2,3)
---------------------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 31, 2017
---------------------------------------------
PROVEN RESERVES
Grade
DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA-KONA 6,062,000 2.33 453,500
NYAFE 265,000 5.81 49,600
FOFINA 33,000 4.66 4,900
SIOU OP 1,400,000 3.78 170,200
SIOU UG 1,047,000 5.10 171,600
YAMA - - -
ROMPAD 317,000 1,84 18,800
MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 9,124,000 2.96 868,600
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 31, 2017
---------------------------------------------
PROBABLE RESERVES
Grade
DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA-KONA 6,280,000 2.22 448,900
NYAFE 6,000 3.96 700
FOFINA 3,000 3.94 300
SIOU OP 179,000 1.92 11,000
SIOU UG 1,988,000 5.38 344,200
YAMA 651,000 1.75 36,600
ROMPAD - - -
MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 9,107,000 2.88 841,700
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 31, 2017
---------------------------------------------
TOTAL RESERVES
Grade
DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA-KONA 12,342,000 2.27 902,400
NYAFE 271,000 5.77 50,300
FOFINA 36,000 4.49 5,200
SIOU OP 1,579,000 3.57 181,200
SIOU UG 3,035,000 5.29 515,800
YAMA 651,000 1.75 36,600
ROMPAD 317,000 1.84 18,800
MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 18,231,000 2.92 1,710,300
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 31, 2017
---------------------------------------------
MEASURED
Grade
DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA-KONA 1,331,000 2.05 87,800
NYAFE 286,000 3.94 36,300
FOFINA 293,000 4.25 40,000
YAHO 5,738,000 0.91 168,500
FILON 67 26,000 2.72 2,300
FOBIRI 469,000 1.80 27,100
SIOU OP 67,000 0.63 1,400
SIOU UG 513,000 3.23 53,200
YAMA - - -
MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 8,723,000 1.49 416,600
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 31, 2017
---------------------------------------------
INDICATED
Grade
DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA-KONA 21,623,000 2.55 1,775,600
NYAFE 223,000 5.97 42,700
FOFINA 253,000 4.45 36,100
YAHO 11,636,000 0.88 330,800
FILON 67 9,000 3.59 1,000
FOBIRI 114,000 1.52 5,600
SIOU OP 56,000 0.65 1,200
SIOU UG 787,000 3.25 82,300
YAMA 99,000 1.56 4,900
MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 34,800,000 2.04 2,280,200
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 31, 2017
---------------------------------------------
TOTAL RESOURCES
Grade
DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA-KONA 22,954,000 2.52 1,863,400
NYAFE 509,000 4.83 79,000
FOFINA 546,000 4.34 76,100
YAHO 17,374,000 0.89 499,300
FILON 67 35,000 2.93 3,300
FOBIRI 583,000 1.74 32,700
SIOU OP 123,000 0.66 2,600
SIOU UG 1,300,000 3.24 135,500
YAMA 99,000 1.54 4,900
MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 43,523,000 1.93 2,696,800
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 31, 2017
INFERRED
Grade
DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA-KONA 3,466,000 2.96 329,600
NYAFE 151,000 5.87 28,400
FOFINA 67,000 4.20 9,100
YAHO 223,000 0.78 5,600
FILON 67 6,000 6.32 1,100
FOBIRI 578,000 1.39 25,800
MAOULA 2,628,000 1.62 137,100
SIOU 2,093,000 3.86 259,900
YAMA 58,000 1.33 2,500
MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 9,270,000 2.68 799,100
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
(1) The Corporation indirectly owns 90% of SEMAFO Burkina Faso S.A. which
directly holds the interest in the Mana Mine reserves and resources.
(2) Mineral reserves and resources were estimated using a gold price of
$1,200 and $1,400 per ounce, respectively.
(3) All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves.
(4) Rounding of numbers of tonnes and ounces may present slight differences
in the figures.
Appendix 2 - Consolidated Reserves and Resources
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROPERTY Mana(1.2.4.5.6) Tapoa(1.2.4.5.6)
(Boungou Mine)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINERAL RESERVES
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proven
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes 9,124,000 1,584,000
Grade (g/t Au) 2.96 6.45
Ounces 868,600 329,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Probable
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes 9,107,000 9,611,000
Grade (g/t Au) 2.88 3.72
Ounces 841,700 1,150,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes 18,231,000 11,195,000
Grade (g/t Au) 2.92 4.11
Ounces 1,710,300 1,479,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINERAL RESOURCES (exclusive of reserves)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Measured
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes 8,723,000 62,000
Grade (g/t Au) 1.49 1.86
Ounces 416,600 4,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Indicated
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes 34,800,000 4,768,000
Grade (g/t Au) 2.04 2.66
Ounces 2,280,200 408,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL M&I
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes 43,523,000 4,830,000
Grade (g/t Au) 1.93 2.65
Ounces 2,696,800 412,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Inferred
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes 9,270,000 855,000
Grade (g/t Au) 2.68 2.08
Ounces 799,100 57,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROPERTY Yactibo(1.3.4.5.7) Total
(Nabanga Project)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINERAL RESERVES
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proven
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes - 10,708,000
Grade (g/t Au) - 3.48
Ounces - 1,197,600
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Probable
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes - 18,718,000
Grade (g/t Au) - 3.31
Ounces - 1,991,700
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes - 29,426,000
Grade (g/t Au) - 3.37
Ounces - 3,189,300
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINERAL RESOURCES (exclusive of reserves)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Measured
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes - 8,785,000
Grade (g/t Au) - 1.49
Ounces - 420,600
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Indicated
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes - 39,568,000
Grade (g/t Au) - 2.11
Ounces - 2,688,200
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL M&I
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes - 48,353,000
Grade (g/t Au) - 2.00
Ounces - 3,108,800
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Inferred
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tonnes 1,840,000 11,965,000
Grade (g/t Au) 10.00 3.76
Ounces 590,000 1,446,100
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
(1) The Corporation indirectly owns a 100% interest in all of its permits.
except for the permits held by SEMAFO Burkina Faso S.A. and SEMAFO
Boungou S.A., respectively, in which the Government of Burkina Faso
holds a 10% interest.
(2) Mineral reserves and resources at Mana and at Tapoa (Boungou Mine) were
estimated using a gold price of $1,200 and $1,400 per ounce.
respectively.
(3) Mineral resources at Yactibo Permit Group (Nabanga project) were
reported above a 5.0 g/t Au cut-off grade.
(4) Rounding of numbers of tonnes and ounces may present slight differences
in the figures.
(5) All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves.
(6) As of December 31. 2017.
(7) As of June 30. 2015.
Appendix 3 - Mana Consolidated Life of Mine Plan
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2018 2019 2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SIOU UG
Ore processed (t) - 65,000 654,000
Head grade (g/t) - 5.23 5.61
Recovery (%) 96% 96% 96%
Gold recovered (oz) - 10,531 113,206
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) - 22 106
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SIOU
Waste (t) 12,835,000 15,205,000 -
Ore processed (t) 711,000 867,000 -
Head grade (g/t) 3.5 3.63 -
Recovery (%) 96% 96% -
Gold recovered (oz) 76,734 97,212 -
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 70 68 -
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA
Waste (t) 21,126,000 22,566,000 32,189,000
Ore processed (t) 1,411,000 1,277,000 1,646,000
Head grade (g/t) 2.31 2.53 2.31
Recovery (%) 81% 81% 81%
Gold recovered (oz) 85,050 84,047 99,234
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 60 66 70
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Other (Nyafe + Yama + Rompad + Fofina)
Gold recovered (oz) 19,694 - -
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MANA CONSOLIDATED
Waste (t) 34,066,000 37,771,000 32,189,000
Ore processed (t) 2,475,000 2,209,000 2,300,000
Head grade (g/t) 2.62 3.04 3.25
Recovery (%) 87% 89% 88%
Total Gold recovered (oz) 181,478 191,790 212,441
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 63 65 80
Sustaining capital ($) 10,319,000 8,000,000 18,523,000
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) (2) 968 843 1,004
Initial capital expenditure - Siou UG 14,496,000 37,175,000 -
Gold @ 1,200/oz
Revenues - Gold sales 217,773,000 230,148,000 254,929,000
Total all-in sustaining expense
($) 175,684,000 161,695,000 213,341,000
Operating cash-flow ($) 42,089,000 68,453,000 41,588,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021 2022 2023
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SIOU UG
Ore processed (t) 704,000 704,000 705,000
Head grade (g/t) 4.97 5.34 5.35
Recovery (%) 96% 96% 96%
Gold recovered (oz) 107,953 116,055 116,450
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 93 93 81
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SIOU
Waste (t) - - -
Ore processed (t) - - -
Head grade (g/t) - - -
Recovery (%) - - -
Gold recovered (oz) - - -
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) - - -
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA
Waste (t) 19,822,000 16,602,000 8,050,000
Ore processed (t) 1,683,000 1,683,000 1,698,000
Head grade (g/t) 2.4 2.2 2.2
Recovery (%) 81% 81% 81%
Gold recovered (oz) 105,305 96,553 97,418
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 52 47 35
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Other (Nyafe + Yama + Rompad + Fofina)
Gold recovered (oz) - - -
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MANA CONSOLIDATED
Waste (t) 19,822,000 16,602,000 8,050,000
Ore processed (t) 2,387,000 2,387,000 2,403,000
Head grade (g/t) 3.16 3.13 3.12
Recovery (%) 88% 89% 89%
Total Gold recovered (oz) 213,258 212,608 213,868
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 64 61 49
Sustaining capital ($) 13,016,000 7,000,000 3,000,000
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) (2) 825 766 614
Initial capital expenditure - Siou UG - - -
Gold @ 1,200/oz
Revenues - Gold sales 255,910,000 255,130,000 256,641,000
Total all-in sustaining expense
($) 175,916,000 162,905,000 131,251,000
Operating cash-flow ($) 79,994,000 92,225,000 125,390,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2024 2025 TOTAL LOM
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SIOU UG
Ore processed (t) 204,000 - 3,036,000
Head grade (g/t) 4.92 - 5.29
Recovery (%) 96% - 96%
Gold recovered (oz) 31,041 - 495,237
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 79 - 90
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SIOU
Waste (t) - - 28,040,000
Ore processed (t) - - 1,578,000
Head grade (g/t) - - 3.57
Recovery (%) - - 96%
Gold recovered (oz) - - 173,945
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) - - 69
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
WONA
Waste (t) 3,203,000 6,286,000 129,844,000
Ore processed (t) 1,337,000 1,606,000 12,341,000
Head grade (g/t) 2.35 1.97 2.27
Recovery (%) 81% 81% 81%
Gold recovered (oz) 81,786 82,371 731,764
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 30 33 49
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Other (Nyafe + Yama + Rompad + Fofina)
Gold recovered (oz) 52,378 - 72,073
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MANA CONSOLIDATED
Waste (t) 14,772,000 6,286,000 169,558,000
Ore processed (t) 2,463,000 1,606,000 18,230,000
Head grade (g/t) 2.78 1.97 2.92
Recovery (%) 75% 81% 86%
Total Gold recovered (oz) 165,205 82,371 1,473,019
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t) (1) 41 33 58
Sustaining capital ($) 3,000,000 - 62,858,000
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) (2) 685 702 809
Initial capital expenditure - Siou UG - - 51,671,000
Gold @ 1,200/oz
Revenues - Gold sales 198,246,000 98,845,000 1,767,622,000
Total all-in sustaining expense
($) 113,224,000 57,791,000 1,191,807,000
Operating cash-flow ($) 85,022,000 41,054,000 575,815,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
(1) Cash operating cost per tonne is a non-IFRS financial performance
measure with no standard definition under IFRS and is calculated using
total operating costs related to tonnes processed (which includes
capitalized stripping activities) over tonnes processed.
(2) All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with
no standard definition under IFRS and represents the total mining
operation expenses (which includes capitalized stripping activities),
plus sustainable capital expenditures.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2018 (pre
production) 2018 2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Boungou
Waste (t) 13,485,000 6,803,600 24,934,000
Ore processed (t) 180,000 449,000 1,343,000
Head grade (g/t) 1.85 4.87 5.58
Recovery (%) 90.1% 93.3% 93.7%
Total Gold recovered (oz) 9,646 65,592 225,757
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t)(1) 75 67
Sustaining capital ($) 2,758,000 3,992,000
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)(2) 555 419
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2020 2021 2022
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Boungou
Waste (t) 24,887,000 25,211,000 26,499,000
Ore processed (t) 1,343,200 1,343,200 1,343,200
Head grade (g/t) 5.60 4.99 4.61
Recovery (%) 93.7% 93.5% 93.5%
Total Gold recovered (oz) 226,600 201,486 186,142
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t)(1) 66 76 81
Sustaining capital ($) 3,892,000 4,000,000 4,000,000
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)(2) 405 527 606
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023 2024 2025
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Boungou
Waste (t) 21,872,000 20,457,000 649,000
Ore processed (t) 1,343,200 1,343,200 1,343,200
Head grade (g/t) 4.46 3.00 2.10
Recovery (%) 93.5% 91.0% 91.0%
Total Gold recovered (oz) 180,086 117,895 82,527
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t)(1) 81 79 52
Sustaining capital ($) 4,000,000 4,000,000 4,000,000
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)(2) 626 934 895
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
2026 TOTAL LOM
---------------------------------------------------------------
Boungou
Waste (t) 164,797,600
Ore processed (t) 1,163,800 11,195,000
Head grade (g/t) 2.00 4.11
Recovery (%) 89.6% 92.9%
Total Gold recovered (oz) 67,051 1,362,783
Cash operating cost per tonne
($/t)(1) 38 66
Sustaining capital ($) 4,000,000 34,642,000
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)(2) 719 570
---------------------------------------------------------------
(1) Cash operating cost per tonne is a non-IFRS financial performance
measure with no standard definition under IFRS and is calculated using
total operating costs related to tonnes processed (which includes
capitalized stripping activities) over tonnes processed.
(2) All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with
no standard definition under IFRS and represents the total mining
operation expenses (which includes capitalized stripping activities),
plus sustainable capital expenditures.
