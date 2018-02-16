SEMAFO Inc.: SEMAFO: Positive Mana PFS and Reserve Additions at Mana and Boungou

5-Year Average Target of 413,000 Ounces of Annual Production, AISC $696

Feb. 15, 2018

SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) today announced positive pre-feasibility study (PFS) results at Mana, the addition of 188,000 ounces of reserves, primarily at Siou underground, and an increase of 203,000 ounces of reserves at Boungou. As a result, the Corporation is providing the following consolidated five-year operational targets.

Table 1 - Five-Year Operational Targets

----------------------------------------------------

2019-2023

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Average

----------------------------------------------------



Production(1,2,3)

Mana ('000 oz) 192 213 213 213 214 209

Boungou ('000 oz) 226 226 201 186 180 204

418 439 414 399 394 413



AISC(1,2,4,5)

Mana ($/oz) 906 1,079 887 823 660 871

Boungou ($/oz) 419 405 527 606 626 516

643 733 712 721 643 696



Operating Cash Flow (at $1,300/oz) Total

Revenue ($M) 543 571 539 518 512 2,683

AISC ($M) 268 321 295 287 253 1,424

275 250 244 231 259 1,259



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Mana results are based on the Mana PFS by Micon International Ltd.,

presented in Appendix 3.

(2) Boungou results are based on the updated mine plan presented in

Appendix 4.

(3) Assumption: Mineral reserves were estimated using a gold price of

$1,200/ oz.

(4) All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with

no standard definition under IFRS and represents the total cash cost,

plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs per ounce.

(5) The Mana AISC in the PFS has been updated for this analysis. The costs

in the PFS are comparable to current costs except for the US/Euro

exchange rate, which has fallen approx. 10%. Roughly 75% of the AISC is

based on CFA, which is linked to the Euro. The AISC has therefore been

increased by 10% for the 75% of the cost base.

Highlights of Mana Pre-feasibility Study

-- Siou underground reserves stand at 3,035,000 tonnes at 5.29 g/t Au for

515,800 ounces

-- Siou open-pit reserves stand at 1,579,000 tonnes at 3.57 g/t Au for

181,200 ounces

-- Mana added 188,000 ounces of reserves before depletion, mainly from Siou

underground

-- Mana annual production will average over 200,000 ounces between 2019 and

2023 at an all-in sustaining cost of $810 per ounce at a gold price of

$1,200

-- Pre-production capital expenditure of $51.7 million, to be financed with

existing cash

-- Underground operations eliminate the need to mine 62 million tonnes of

open pit waste

-- Mineral reserves at Mana stand at 18.2 million tonnes at a grade of 2.92

g/t Au for 1,710,300 ounces at year-end 2017 based on a gold price of

$1,200 per ounce



Mana Pre-feasibility Study

The Mana PFS provides a revised mine plan for all of Mana, including the Wona-Kona open pit, Siou open pit and Siou underground (see Appendix 3). An updated mineral reserves and resources statement for Mana is provided in Appendix 1.

The PFS investigated the potential for extracting the deeper zone of the Siou deposit using underground mining operations, mainly long-hole stoping. Access to the operations will be through a single portal and a 5.5- by 5.5-meter ramp at a 14-gradient slope. The location of the portal will allow mining in the northern part of the Siou pit to continue uninterrupted. The ultimate size of the underground mining operation will be more than 600 meters along strike by 200 meters deep. Figure 1 illustrates the underground mining layout for the Siou mine.

To view Figure 1 - Underground mining layout for the Siou mine click here: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2357d3e5-87a2-4dbc-9bd4-b105d3b03ac1

The PFS is based on a 2,000-tpd operation using contractor mining with discussions already ongoing with potential contractors. The underground mining costs are estimated at $70 per tonne milled. The 18-month development period is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018.

Table 2 provides an overview of the major milestones for development of Siou underground.

To view Table 2 -Timeline for Development of Siou Underground, click here: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1214c37-5f2f-49c6-8912-25c625afa09e

The mineral reserves and resources were estimated as at December 31, 2017 in accordance with the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum and incorporated into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

The PFS for the Mana Mine was carried out by an in-house team whose work was reviewed by qualified persons from Micon International Ltd. Micon International Ltd. has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with NI 43-101. Further details will be presented in a NI 43-101 compliant report to be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this press release.

Boungou Reserves & Resources Update

The 2017 infill drill program at Boungou added 203,000 ounces of reserves and 201,000 ounces of measured and indicated resources. The additional reserves have been pit-constrained at a $1,200 gold price and are included in the updated reserves and resources statement in Appendix 2. As at December 31, 2017, mineral reserves at Boungou stood at 11.2 million tonnes at 4.11 g/t Au for 1.5 million ounces of gold. The additional reserves support an average production profile of over 200,000 ounces per year between 2019 and 2023 at an average AISC of $516 per ounce. The updated Boungou mine plan is presented in Appendix 4.

An internal trade-off study was conducted on the West Flank in order to determine whether open pit or underground was the optimal mining approach. Open-pit mining provided better returns compared to an underground mining method. The remaining underground resources are included in the measured and indicated category, but are not included in the mine plan. Given the open-pit option, no pre-feasibility study is necessary.

The mineral reserves and resources were estimated as at December 31, 2017 in accordance with the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum and incorporated into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mineral reserves and resources estimates for the Boungou Mine were carried out by an in-house team under the direction of Michel Crevier P.Geo MScA, Vice-President, Exploration and Mine Geology and SEMAFO's Qualified Person.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "targets", "assumptions", "will", "assumes", "estimated", "milestones", "expected" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the ability to meet our consolidated five-year operational targets, the ability to meet Mana annual production to average over 200,000 ounces between 2019 and 2023 at an all-in-sustaining cost of $810 per ounce at a gold price of $1,200, the ability to be in line with all assumptions contained in the PFS, the ability to meet all milestones for the development of Siou underground, the ability to execute on our strategic focus, fluctuation in the price of currencies, gold or operating costs, mining industry risks, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources, delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits) and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2016 Annual MD&A, as updated in SEMAFO's 2017 First Quarter MD&A, 2017 Second Quarter MD&A and 2017 Third Quarter MD&A, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. These documents are also available on our website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on February 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

Appendix 1 - 2017 Reserves and Resources

Mana, Burkina Faso(1,2,3)

---------------------------------------------------------------

DECEMBER 31, 2017

---------------------------------------------

PROVEN RESERVES

Grade

DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA-KONA 6,062,000 2.33 453,500

NYAFE 265,000 5.81 49,600

FOFINA 33,000 4.66 4,900

SIOU OP 1,400,000 3.78 170,200

SIOU UG 1,047,000 5.10 171,600

YAMA - - -

ROMPAD 317,000 1,84 18,800

MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 9,124,000 2.96 868,600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------

DECEMBER 31, 2017

---------------------------------------------

PROBABLE RESERVES

Grade

DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA-KONA 6,280,000 2.22 448,900

NYAFE 6,000 3.96 700

FOFINA 3,000 3.94 300

SIOU OP 179,000 1.92 11,000

SIOU UG 1,988,000 5.38 344,200

YAMA 651,000 1.75 36,600

ROMPAD - - -

MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 9,107,000 2.88 841,700

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------

DECEMBER 31, 2017

---------------------------------------------

TOTAL RESERVES

Grade

DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA-KONA 12,342,000 2.27 902,400

NYAFE 271,000 5.77 50,300

FOFINA 36,000 4.49 5,200

SIOU OP 1,579,000 3.57 181,200

SIOU UG 3,035,000 5.29 515,800

YAMA 651,000 1.75 36,600

ROMPAD 317,000 1.84 18,800

MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 18,231,000 2.92 1,710,300

----------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------

DECEMBER 31, 2017

---------------------------------------------

MEASURED

Grade

DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA-KONA 1,331,000 2.05 87,800

NYAFE 286,000 3.94 36,300

FOFINA 293,000 4.25 40,000

YAHO 5,738,000 0.91 168,500

FILON 67 26,000 2.72 2,300

FOBIRI 469,000 1.80 27,100

SIOU OP 67,000 0.63 1,400

SIOU UG 513,000 3.23 53,200

YAMA - - -

MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 8,723,000 1.49 416,600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------

DECEMBER 31, 2017

---------------------------------------------

INDICATED

Grade

DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA-KONA 21,623,000 2.55 1,775,600

NYAFE 223,000 5.97 42,700

FOFINA 253,000 4.45 36,100

YAHO 11,636,000 0.88 330,800

FILON 67 9,000 3.59 1,000

FOBIRI 114,000 1.52 5,600

SIOU OP 56,000 0.65 1,200

SIOU UG 787,000 3.25 82,300

YAMA 99,000 1.56 4,900

MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 34,800,000 2.04 2,280,200

----------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------

DECEMBER 31, 2017

---------------------------------------------

TOTAL RESOURCES

Grade

DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA-KONA 22,954,000 2.52 1,863,400

NYAFE 509,000 4.83 79,000

FOFINA 546,000 4.34 76,100

YAHO 17,374,000 0.89 499,300

FILON 67 35,000 2.93 3,300

FOBIRI 583,000 1.74 32,700

SIOU OP 123,000 0.66 2,600

SIOU UG 1,300,000 3.24 135,500

YAMA 99,000 1.54 4,900

MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 43,523,000 1.93 2,696,800

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------

DECEMBER 31, 2017

INFERRED

Grade

DEPOSITS Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA-KONA 3,466,000 2.96 329,600

NYAFE 151,000 5.87 28,400

FOFINA 67,000 4.20 9,100

YAHO 223,000 0.78 5,600

FILON 67 6,000 6.32 1,100

FOBIRI 578,000 1.39 25,800

MAOULA 2,628,000 1.62 137,100

SIOU 2,093,000 3.86 259,900

YAMA 58,000 1.33 2,500

MANA(1.2.3) TOTAL 9,270,000 2.68 799,100

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) The Corporation indirectly owns 90% of SEMAFO Burkina Faso S.A. which

directly holds the interest in the Mana Mine reserves and resources.

(2) Mineral reserves and resources were estimated using a gold price of

$1,200 and $1,400 per ounce, respectively.

(3) All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves.

(4) Rounding of numbers of tonnes and ounces may present slight differences

in the figures.

Appendix 2 - Consolidated Reserves and Resources

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPERTY Mana(1.2.4.5.6) Tapoa(1.2.4.5.6)



(Boungou Mine)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINERAL RESERVES

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Proven

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes 9,124,000 1,584,000

Grade (g/t Au) 2.96 6.45

Ounces 868,600 329,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Probable

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes 9,107,000 9,611,000

Grade (g/t Au) 2.88 3.72

Ounces 841,700 1,150,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes 18,231,000 11,195,000

Grade (g/t Au) 2.92 4.11

Ounces 1,710,300 1,479,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINERAL RESOURCES (exclusive of reserves)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Measured

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes 8,723,000 62,000

Grade (g/t Au) 1.49 1.86

Ounces 416,600 4,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Indicated

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes 34,800,000 4,768,000

Grade (g/t Au) 2.04 2.66

Ounces 2,280,200 408,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL M&I

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes 43,523,000 4,830,000

Grade (g/t Au) 1.93 2.65

Ounces 2,696,800 412,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Inferred

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes 9,270,000 855,000

Grade (g/t Au) 2.68 2.08

Ounces 799,100 57,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPERTY Yactibo(1.3.4.5.7) Total



(Nabanga Project)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINERAL RESERVES

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Proven

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes - 10,708,000

Grade (g/t Au) - 3.48

Ounces - 1,197,600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Probable

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes - 18,718,000

Grade (g/t Au) - 3.31

Ounces - 1,991,700

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes - 29,426,000

Grade (g/t Au) - 3.37

Ounces - 3,189,300

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINERAL RESOURCES (exclusive of reserves)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Measured

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes - 8,785,000

Grade (g/t Au) - 1.49

Ounces - 420,600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Indicated

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes - 39,568,000

Grade (g/t Au) - 2.11

Ounces - 2,688,200

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL M&I

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes - 48,353,000

Grade (g/t Au) - 2.00

Ounces - 3,108,800

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Inferred

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonnes 1,840,000 11,965,000

Grade (g/t Au) 10.00 3.76

Ounces 590,000 1,446,100

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) The Corporation indirectly owns a 100% interest in all of its permits.

except for the permits held by SEMAFO Burkina Faso S.A. and SEMAFO

Boungou S.A., respectively, in which the Government of Burkina Faso

holds a 10% interest.

(2) Mineral reserves and resources at Mana and at Tapoa (Boungou Mine) were

estimated using a gold price of $1,200 and $1,400 per ounce.

respectively.

(3) Mineral resources at Yactibo Permit Group (Nabanga project) were

reported above a 5.0 g/t Au cut-off grade.

(4) Rounding of numbers of tonnes and ounces may present slight differences

in the figures.

(5) All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves.

(6) As of December 31. 2017.

(7) As of June 30. 2015.

Appendix 3 - Mana Consolidated Life of Mine Plan

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2018 2019 2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIOU UG

Ore processed (t) - 65,000 654,000

Head grade (g/t) - 5.23 5.61

Recovery (%) 96% 96% 96%

Gold recovered (oz) - 10,531 113,206

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) - 22 106



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIOU

Waste (t) 12,835,000 15,205,000 -

Ore processed (t) 711,000 867,000 -

Head grade (g/t) 3.5 3.63 -

Recovery (%) 96% 96% -

Gold recovered (oz) 76,734 97,212 -

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 70 68 -



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA

Waste (t) 21,126,000 22,566,000 32,189,000

Ore processed (t) 1,411,000 1,277,000 1,646,000

Head grade (g/t) 2.31 2.53 2.31

Recovery (%) 81% 81% 81%

Gold recovered (oz) 85,050 84,047 99,234

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 60 66 70



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other (Nyafe + Yama + Rompad + Fofina)

Gold recovered (oz) 19,694 - -



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

MANA CONSOLIDATED

Waste (t) 34,066,000 37,771,000 32,189,000

Ore processed (t) 2,475,000 2,209,000 2,300,000

Head grade (g/t) 2.62 3.04 3.25

Recovery (%) 87% 89% 88%

Total Gold recovered (oz) 181,478 191,790 212,441

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 63 65 80

Sustaining capital ($) 10,319,000 8,000,000 18,523,000

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) (2) 968 843 1,004



Initial capital expenditure - Siou UG 14,496,000 37,175,000 -



Gold @ 1,200/oz

Revenues - Gold sales 217,773,000 230,148,000 254,929,000

Total all-in sustaining expense

($) 175,684,000 161,695,000 213,341,000

Operating cash-flow ($) 42,089,000 68,453,000 41,588,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021 2022 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIOU UG

Ore processed (t) 704,000 704,000 705,000

Head grade (g/t) 4.97 5.34 5.35

Recovery (%) 96% 96% 96%

Gold recovered (oz) 107,953 116,055 116,450

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 93 93 81



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIOU

Waste (t) - - -

Ore processed (t) - - -

Head grade (g/t) - - -

Recovery (%) - - -

Gold recovered (oz) - - -

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) - - -



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA

Waste (t) 19,822,000 16,602,000 8,050,000

Ore processed (t) 1,683,000 1,683,000 1,698,000

Head grade (g/t) 2.4 2.2 2.2

Recovery (%) 81% 81% 81%

Gold recovered (oz) 105,305 96,553 97,418

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 52 47 35



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other (Nyafe + Yama + Rompad + Fofina)

Gold recovered (oz) - - -



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

MANA CONSOLIDATED

Waste (t) 19,822,000 16,602,000 8,050,000

Ore processed (t) 2,387,000 2,387,000 2,403,000

Head grade (g/t) 3.16 3.13 3.12

Recovery (%) 88% 89% 89%

Total Gold recovered (oz) 213,258 212,608 213,868

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 64 61 49

Sustaining capital ($) 13,016,000 7,000,000 3,000,000

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) (2) 825 766 614



Initial capital expenditure - Siou UG - - -



Gold @ 1,200/oz

Revenues - Gold sales 255,910,000 255,130,000 256,641,000

Total all-in sustaining expense

($) 175,916,000 162,905,000 131,251,000

Operating cash-flow ($) 79,994,000 92,225,000 125,390,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2024 2025 TOTAL LOM

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIOU UG

Ore processed (t) 204,000 - 3,036,000

Head grade (g/t) 4.92 - 5.29

Recovery (%) 96% - 96%

Gold recovered (oz) 31,041 - 495,237

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 79 - 90



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIOU

Waste (t) - - 28,040,000

Ore processed (t) - - 1,578,000

Head grade (g/t) - - 3.57

Recovery (%) - - 96%

Gold recovered (oz) - - 173,945

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) - - 69



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WONA

Waste (t) 3,203,000 6,286,000 129,844,000

Ore processed (t) 1,337,000 1,606,000 12,341,000

Head grade (g/t) 2.35 1.97 2.27

Recovery (%) 81% 81% 81%

Gold recovered (oz) 81,786 82,371 731,764

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 30 33 49



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other (Nyafe + Yama + Rompad + Fofina)

Gold recovered (oz) 52,378 - 72,073



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

MANA CONSOLIDATED

Waste (t) 14,772,000 6,286,000 169,558,000

Ore processed (t) 2,463,000 1,606,000 18,230,000

Head grade (g/t) 2.78 1.97 2.92

Recovery (%) 75% 81% 86%

Total Gold recovered (oz) 165,205 82,371 1,473,019

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t) (1) 41 33 58

Sustaining capital ($) 3,000,000 - 62,858,000

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) (2) 685 702 809



Initial capital expenditure - Siou UG - - 51,671,000



Gold @ 1,200/oz

Revenues - Gold sales 198,246,000 98,845,000 1,767,622,000

Total all-in sustaining expense

($) 113,224,000 57,791,000 1,191,807,000

Operating cash-flow ($) 85,022,000 41,054,000 575,815,000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Cash operating cost per tonne is a non-IFRS financial performance

measure with no standard definition under IFRS and is calculated using

total operating costs related to tonnes processed (which includes

capitalized stripping activities) over tonnes processed.

(2) All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with

no standard definition under IFRS and represents the total mining

operation expenses (which includes capitalized stripping activities),

plus sustainable capital expenditures.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2018 (pre

production) 2018 2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boungou

Waste (t) 13,485,000 6,803,600 24,934,000

Ore processed (t) 180,000 449,000 1,343,000

Head grade (g/t) 1.85 4.87 5.58

Recovery (%) 90.1% 93.3% 93.7%

Total Gold recovered (oz) 9,646 65,592 225,757

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t)(1) 75 67

Sustaining capital ($) 2,758,000 3,992,000

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)(2) 555 419



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2020 2021 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boungou

Waste (t) 24,887,000 25,211,000 26,499,000

Ore processed (t) 1,343,200 1,343,200 1,343,200

Head grade (g/t) 5.60 4.99 4.61

Recovery (%) 93.7% 93.5% 93.5%

Total Gold recovered (oz) 226,600 201,486 186,142

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t)(1) 66 76 81

Sustaining capital ($) 3,892,000 4,000,000 4,000,000

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)(2) 405 527 606



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2023 2024 2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boungou

Waste (t) 21,872,000 20,457,000 649,000

Ore processed (t) 1,343,200 1,343,200 1,343,200

Head grade (g/t) 4.46 3.00 2.10

Recovery (%) 93.5% 91.0% 91.0%

Total Gold recovered (oz) 180,086 117,895 82,527

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t)(1) 81 79 52

Sustaining capital ($) 4,000,000 4,000,000 4,000,000

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)(2) 626 934 895



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------

2026 TOTAL LOM

---------------------------------------------------------------

Boungou

Waste (t) 164,797,600

Ore processed (t) 1,163,800 11,195,000

Head grade (g/t) 2.00 4.11

Recovery (%) 89.6% 92.9%

Total Gold recovered (oz) 67,051 1,362,783

Cash operating cost per tonne

($/t)(1) 38 66

Sustaining capital ($) 4,000,000 34,642,000

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)(2) 719 570



---------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Cash operating cost per tonne is a non-IFRS financial performance

measure with no standard definition under IFRS and is calculated using

total operating costs related to tonnes processed (which includes

capitalized stripping activities) over tonnes processed.

(2) All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with

no standard definition under IFRS and represents the total mining

operation expenses (which includes capitalized stripping activities),

plus sustainable capital expenditures.

