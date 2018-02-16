

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street. Shares of exporters are higher despite a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 246.68 points or 1.15 percent to 21,711.66, off a high of 21,788.14 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is advancing more than 2 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 1 percent and Canon is up almost 1 percent. SoftBank is declining almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 1 percent and Honda is advancing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up almost 1 percent after crude oil prices extended gains overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Trend Micro is gaining more than 11 percent, Tokai Carbon is rising more than 5 percent and Ricoh is up more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Sapporo Holdings is declining more than 3 percent, while Ebara Corp. and Sumco Corp. are down more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks extended their winning streak to five sessions on Thursday as traders largely shrugged off further indications of rising inflation even though the data could lead to faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



The Dow surged up 306.88 points or 1.2 percent to 25,200.37, the Nasdaq spiked 112.81 points or 1.6 percent to 7,256.43 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.57 points or 1.2 percent to 2,731.20.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices extended gains on Thursday. WTI crude rose $0.74 or 1.2 percent to close at $61.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



