

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) entered into a deal to sell parts of its overseas lighting business to a former executive for an undisclosed amount.



The deal includes GE Lighting in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, along with its Global Automotive Lighting businesses. The buyer is a company controlled by Joerg Bauer, the former president of GE Hungary, where the included lighting units are based. The businesses will operate as the Tungsram Group and use the GE brand for a transition period, according to a GE spokeswoman.



The deal doesn't include the bulk of GE Lighting, including its North America operations and its commercial LED lighting business, which the company is still in the process of selling.



