Norsk Hydro: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA

Dividend amount: NOK 1.75
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 7 May 2018
Ex-date: 8 May 2018
Record date: 9 May 2018
Payment date: 18 May 2018
Date of approval: 7 May 2018
Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97096711
E-mail stian.hasle@hydro.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire
