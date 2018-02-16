sprite-preloader
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 
16.02.2018 | 07:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA

Dividend amount: NOK 1.75

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 7 May 2018

Ex-date: 8 May 2018

Record date: 9 May 2018

Payment date: 18 May 2018

Date of approval: 7 May 2018


Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97096711

E-mail stian.hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)