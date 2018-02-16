Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-16 07:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In January 2018 the unaudited consolidated sales revenue of PRFoods increased by +137.4% y-o-y, i.e. by +4.4 million euros due to acquisition of new companies, reaching the level of 7.6 million euros. Comparable sales revenue increased by +18.3%, i.e. +0.6 million euros.



Majority of growth in comparable sales is contributed to increasing prices for our products. The acquisition of John Ross Jr., Coln Valley and Trio Trading has increased Group's sales by 3.8 million euros and will further support of strategy of international growth and profitability.



Sales revenue increased in by +0.1 million euros, i.e. 0.8% compared to pro forma sales revenue in January 2017. Pro forma sales revenue in January 2017 includes all group companies.



Pro forma revenue is divided by largest target markets as following: Finland 5.4 million euros, UK 1.0 million euros, Estonia 0.4 million euros, Latvia 0.3 million euros, France 0.2 million euros and Greece 0.1 million euros. Remaining revenue consists of export to various countries.



Starting from 2018, the Group is publishing sales revenue monthly by product groups. Detailed overview of sales revenue by customer groups and countries will be published quarterly.



Consolidated Pro Forma -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues mln 01'201 01'201 change change % 01'201 01'201 change change EUR 8 7 8 7 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Smoked 2.6 1.2 1.5 +128.2% 2.6 2.5 0.2 +6.6% products -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other fish 0.7 0.5 0.2 +41.2% 0.7 0.9 -0.2 -19.9% products -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Raw fish and 4.2 1.5 2.6 +168.7% 4.2 4.1 0.1 +1.9% fillets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 0.1 0.0 0.1 +23,058. 0.1 0.1 0.0 -10.8% 0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 7.6 3.2 4.4 +137.4% 7.6 7.5 0.1 +0.8% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The largest increase compared to previous year in revenue came from the raw fish and fillets products group, which increased by +2.6 million euros, i.e. +168.7%. The revenue from the smoked products group increased by +1.5 million euros, i.e. +128.2% and the revenue from the other fish product group increased by +0.2 million euros, i.e. +41.2%.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee