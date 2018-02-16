Espoo, Finland, 2018-02-16 07:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 16 FEBRUARY 2018, AT 8.20



Advance marketing of REDI's second residential tower to begin in April



Advance marketing of apartments in Loisto, the second residential tower at REDI, Finland's largest urban construction project, implemented by SRV in Kalasatama, Helsinki, will begin in April 2018. During advance marketing, Loisto's apartments, like all of SRV's other new projects after February, will have two different prices. When an apartment is reserved before the end of advance marketing, it will be possible to select from two different ways of purchasing the apartment: with or without a housing corporation loan. When an apartment is purchased without a housing corporation loan, the apartment's debt-free selling price is lower than with a housing corporation loan. In such cases, a participation in a housing corporation loan is not allocated to the apartment purchased by the customer, and the customer pays the whole debt-free selling price of the apartment according to the advance of construction.



The 249 apartments in Loisto, which rises to a height of 124 metres above sea level, are located on floors 6-32, above the REDI shopping centre. Loisto offers homes ranging from one-room studios to five-room apartments with spectacular views. Special features of the Loisto apartments include conservatories and the rooms' slightly higher than usual ceilings 2.9 metres.



"In total, around 2,000 apartments will be completed in the REDI towers in the coming years. Home-seekers have been attracted by the idea of high-rise living, the unique location on a transport hub close to nature, the REDI towers' views and the residential services to be included in the towers, together with the services that the shopping centre has to offer. For us, it is important to create in REDI a complex that genuinely serves its residents, facilitates their everyday living, and adds a dash of luxury to life," says SRV's Antero Nuutinen, Senior Vice President, Housing in Finland.



Residents will have available to them the tower's diverse common facilities, including fitness and club rooms, in addition to which residents' guests will be served by a separate guest room for short-term accommodation. An intelligent elevator-locking-door phone system will help residents and their guests move efficiently within the tower. SmartPost package delivery locker services will enable packages to be received and sent without residents leaving the building. A lobby service and the tower's digital services, such as interactive stairway displays and a mobile residents portal, will provide a new kind of multi-channel customer service, facilitating accessibility to residential services. Just an elevator ride away, residents will be served by a shopping and experience centre combining entertainment and shops, the first of its kind in Finland.



REDI's first residential tower, Majakka, has attracted enormous interest and under 30 of the tower's apartments remain unsold. When advance marketing of Majakka was launched in January 2016, more than half of the tower's 282 apartments were reserved on the first day. Construction work on Majakka is progressing according to plan, and the first residents will be able to move into the building in spring 2019. Construction of Loisto is due to start in summer 2018. Construction of Loisto, the second residential tower of REDI, is due to start in summer 2018.



In all, eight tower buildings will be constructed at the REDI complex. The elevator shafts and stairwells of the eight towers have been built simultaneously with the frame of the parking facility and shopping centre, all the way to the shopping centre's roof level.



Antero Nuutinen, SVP, Housing in Finland, SRV, +358 40 531 4918, antero.nuutinen@srv.fi Merja Rainio, Sales Manager, +358 400 210 898, merja.rainio@srv.fi Heli Pulkkinen, Communications Specialist, REDI by SRV, tel. +358 50 411 0787, heli.pulkkinen@srv.fi



REDI in brief



REDI, implemented by SRV at Kalasatama, Helsinki, will comprise the inner city's largest shopping and experience centre as well as eight tower buildings. Below the centre will be a 2,000-space parking facility, usable by both the towers' residents and the shopping centre's customers. Construction work at REDI, Finland's largest urban construction project, was launched in spring 2015 and is expected to continue until 2023.



The REDI shopping centre will open in autumn 2018 and Majakka, the first of the tower buildings to be completed, will receive its first residents in spring 2019. The remaining tower buildings will be completed in stages by 2023.



