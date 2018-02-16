October December 2017

G5 Entertainment AB (G5EN.ST):

Consolidated revenue for the period was SEK 356.8 M (184.8), an increase of 93 per cent compared to 2016.

EBIT for the period was SEK 15.9 M (7.3), an increase of 117 per cent compared to 2016. EBIT was impacted by write-downs of intangible assets and goodwill amounting to SEK -4.5 M (-0.8), adjusted for the write-downs the EBIT was SEK 20.4 M (8.1) and the EBIT margin was 5.7 per cent (4.4)

Net result for the period was SEK 13.7 M (7.8).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 1.56 (0.89).

Cash flow before financing activities during the period was SEK -7.4 M (16.2), cash flow was significantly impacted by the purchase of The Secret Society.

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 8.9 million, an increase of 74 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 331.4 thousand, an increase of 89 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 2.0 million, an increase of 85 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 42.7, an increase of 14 per cent from the same period last year.

Revenue from free-to-play games grew by 98 per cent compared to the same period in 2016 and accounted for 99 per cent (97) of the total revenue.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.50 (0.75) per share.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on February 16th, 2018.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment Group develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society, Pirates Pearls and Twin Moons. G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies of Sweden.

