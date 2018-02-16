Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA-PME), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative medical and drug delivery devices, and CHRONICARE, a US company developing connected monitoring solutions for chronic disease patients, announce that they have reached a development, supply and commercialization agreement.

The agreement, announced during the diabetes professional exhibition "ATTD" in Vienna, enables CHRONICARE to integrate EasylogTM, the smart insulin pen cap device developed by BIOCORP, into CHRONICARE'S integrated platform, CHRONICARE CONNECT, for improving medication adherence through remote monitoring, reminders and notifications, data analytics and coaching services. Terms of the agreement include technology licensing fees, development fees and minimum volume commitments for the commercial phase.

The BIOCORP and CHRONICARE partnership is a critical first step in improving medication adherence and outcomes for patients with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Nearly 2/3 of patients in the US do not attain recommended targets for blood sugar control. This is due in large part to patients not taking prescribed medications appropriately, with approximately 50% of patients on insulin estimated to be injecting it inappropriately, such as missed or poorly timed injections, or dosing in the incorrect amount.

EasylogTM is a smart sensor that transforms all classic pen injectors, disposable and reusable, into smart, connected devices. Thanks to a robust technology and one hundred per cent accurate on dose injected commitment, EasylogTM is the most advanced device of this type to be launched on the market. EasylogTM captures key treatment information (dose, date, time) and transfers it to the intuitive and powerful CHRONICARE CONNECT Mobile App.

This integrated solution includes other Bluetooth devices such as a blood glucose meter and medication bottle cap; both of which connect to the CHRONICARE CONNECT platform to provide important patient treatment information. As CHRONICARE expands into chronic conditions beyond diabetes, more connected devices will be added to its technology portfolio.

"We are proud of participating in this unique solution developed together with CHRONICARE, in order to benefit patients. As a smart sensor converting all insulin delivery devices into internet connected and communicating devices, EasylogTM is a keystone of CHRONICARE's offering. In addition, it enlarges the scope of partnerships that BIOCORP has engaged through health systems, health care providers, disease management and population health companies. Incorporating EasylogTM into CHRONICARE CONNECT is strategic and our teams will continue to work hand in hand to make sure we'll offer the best possible solution,'' commented Eric Dessertenne, BIOCORP's Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

"We are extremely excited to be working with BIOCORP on this innovative and desperately needed solution," commented David Walton, CEO and founder of CHRONICARE "BIOCORP's technology incorporates extremely accurate measurement into a small, easy to use device that can be attached to the most commonly used insulin pens and transmit data seamlessly into our connected platform. This is critical to ensuring that the 7 million patients injecting insulin will be able to benefit from the smart reminders, context-based tools, educational resources and targeted coaching, and improve the management of their diabetes."

ABOUT CHRONICARE

CHRONICARE is a leading developer of connected monitoring solutions to improve medication adherence and outcomes for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes through a comprehensive remote patient monitoring and coaching solution called CHRONICARE CONNECT. The service will be offered to health plans, health systems and other organizations involved in supporting patients with chronic diseases like diabetes to better manage their condition. Within diabetes, the CHRONICARE CONNECT service integrates a combination of innovative, connected medical devices, such as a smart insulin pen cap and smart blood glucose meter, with a state-of-the-art digital coaching platform. This integrated offering, powered by data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities, enables real-time insights, reminders and notifications, personalized dosing support, and access to live coaching from a highly trained team of health coaches to help improve blood sugar control.

For more information on CHRONICARE, please visit www.chronicare.com

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 48 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorp.fr

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006524/en/

Contacts:

BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

CEO

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

or

Eric Dessertenne

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

or

Sylvaine Dessard, 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

Marketing Communication Manager

rp@biocorp.fr

or

CHRONICARE

David Walton

CEO

David.Walton@chronicare.com