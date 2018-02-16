

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz Group (AZSEY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders decreased to 1.4 billion euros from last year's 1.8 billion euros, hurt by the one-off impact of U.S. tax changes and the sale of Oldenburgische Landesbank, which had a negative 210 million euro impact.



Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE, Giulio Terzariol, said,'The Group entered 2018 at cruising speed, placing our three-year performance targets within reach. We are confident that Allianz is well positioned to deliver strong financial results again this year. The Group aims to achieve an operating profit of 11.1 billion euros in 2018, plus or minus 500 million euros, barring unforeseen events.'



The Board of Management will propose raising the dividend by 5.3 percent to 8.00 euros per share for 2017 compared to 7.60 euros per share for 2016.



Allianz said it is on track to deliver its three-year Renewal Agenda targets.



Operating profit for the fourth-quarter declined to 2.8 billion euros from the previous year's 3.0 billion euros, due in part to a 0.2 billion euro rise in claims from natural catastrophes, a rise in other weather-related claims, and lower investment results.



In the fourth quarter of 2017, gross premiums written increased slightly to 11.3 billion euros from 11.2 billion euros in the prior year. Adjusted for foreign exchange and consolidation effects, internal growth amounted to 5.1 percent, with price and volume effects contributing 1.8 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.



Total revenues increased 5.6 percent on the year to 31.7 billion euros, from last year's 30.0 billion euros, mostly driven by improvements in the Life and Health business segment. The fourth quarter was affected by one-off factors even as underlying performance measures continued to strengthen.



