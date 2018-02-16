Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern acquires a property in Copenhagen for DKK 1,440 million

Klövern has acquired an office property in the central part of Copenhagen for an underlying property value amounting to DKK 1,440 million. The property, which has a lettable area of approximately 31,000 sq.m. and around 10,000 sq.m. of garage space, is almost fully let, with Codan being an anchor tenant. The rental value amounts to DKK 65 million per year, the economic occupancy rate is 98 per cent and the average remaining lease contract period is around 3 years.

This is Klövern's second acquisition in Copenhagen. On 1 February 2018 the first acquisition was taken possession of, an office property which is fully let on a long contract with Copenhagen Business School.

"It is very gratifying that we can acquire an additional very nice property in central Copenhagen. The acquisition gives us a critical volume to establish a property management organization. Copenhagen will be a strategically long-term position for Klövern", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Klövern.

The acquisition is intended to be primarily financed with bank loans.

Transfer of possession is planned to take place on 1 March 2018.

Klövern AB (publ)



For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

180216 Klövern acquires a property in Copenhagen for DKK 1,440 million (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2169358/835491.pdf)



