OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net income amounted to 3.60 billion Norwegian kroner including net foreign exchange losses of 696 million kroner, compared to 1.01 billion kroner, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.71 kroner compared to 0.52 kroner. Underlying EBIT improved to 3.55 billion kroner from 1.83 billion kroner. Underlying earnings per share was 1.33 kroner compared to 0.48 kroner.



Fourth-quarter revenue increased to 38.80 billion Norwegian kroner from 21.25 billion kroner, a year ago. For 2017, Hydro's Board proposed a dividend of 1.75 kroner per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX