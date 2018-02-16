

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter of 2017 net loss - Group was 977 million euros, compared to net income of 362 million euros in the same quarter last year. The net result was impacted by a non-current expense linked to the de-recognition of pension assets in the Group's balance sheet, resulting from the de-risking of the KLM pilot and cabin pension plans.



Income from current operations increased to 113 million euros from 94 million euros in the previous year.



Revenues for the fourth-quarter rose to 6.235 billion euros from 6.087 billion euros last year.



The number of passengers carried in 2017 grew by 4.3% to 84 million and unit revenue increased by 1.8% at constant currency.



The First quarter 2018 unit revenue growth is expected to be positive at constant currency compared to last year



In 2018, to capture the market growth, the Air France-KLM group plans to increase capacity by between 3% and 4% in available seat kilometres for the Passenger Network and by between 6 and 7% for Transavia.



The first data for the Passenger network show a continued positive trend in demand for early 2018: the current long haul forward bookings for the coming three months are ahead of last year's levels with a strong March 2018 due to the Easter shift.



Passenger Network unit revenue is expected to be positive in first quarter 2018 at constant currency compared to last year.



The Group is pursuing its initiatives to reduce unit costs with a targeted reduction of between 1.0% to 1.5% at constant currency, fuel price and pension charges for 2018. The unit cost reductions will be achieved through further increases in productivity, higher fleet utilisation and efficiency, the lower cost base of the new airline Joon and the focus on operational performance.



The full year 2018 fuel bill is expected to increase by 150 million euros compared to 2017 to 4.7 billion euros , based on the forward curve of 9 February 2018.



The Group is targeting positive free cash flow - before acquisitions and disposals- for full year 2018. The investment plan will be managed in the long-term target range of 2.0 billion to 2.5 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX