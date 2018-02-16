sprite-preloader
Freitag, 16.02.2018

7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.02.2018 | 07:52
KIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.55 per share
* Declared currency: NOK
* Last day including right: 20 April 2018
* Ex-date: 23 April 2018
* Record date: 24 April 2018
* Payment date: On or about 4 May 2018
* Date of approval: 20 April 2018

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.



Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

