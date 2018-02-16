KIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.55 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 20 April 2018

* Ex-date: 23 April 2018

* Record date: 24 April 2018

* Payment date: On or about 4 May 2018

* Date of approval: 20 April 2018

