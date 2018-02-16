sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.02.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2018

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.6
2PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan3.6
3CommerzbankFinancialsGermany3.1
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom3.0
5Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia3.0
6HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.9
7Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong2.8
8BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom2.8
9Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.8
10Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.8
11Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.7
12Bangkok Bank *FinancialsThailand2.7
13TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom2.7
14Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States2.6
15MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan2.6
16ENIOil & GasItaly2.6
17BaiduTechnologyChina2.5
18CredicorpFinancialsPeru2.5
19Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands2.5
20BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.5
21Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina2.4
22PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands2.4
23Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina2.4
24Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.4
25Roche **Health CareSwitzerland2.3
26SanofiHealth CareFrance2.2
27DNBFinancialsNorway2.2
28NomuraFinancialsJapan2.2
29Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan2.2
30East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan2.1
31ApacheOil & GasUnited States2.1
32BayerHealth CareGermany2.1
33TotalOil & GasFrance2.0
34Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan1.9
35Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong1.9
36CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong1.9
37CelgeneHealth CareUnited States1.9
38TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain1.7
39WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States1.6
40NokiaTechnologyFinland1.6
41Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom1.2
Total equity investments99.0
Cash and other net assets1.0
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2018% of Net Assets
Europe33.6
Japan20.1
Asia Pacific19.6
United Kingdom12.6
United States8.2
Latin America2.5
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets1.0
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials32.8
Health Care17.5
Consumer Goods12.6
Oil & Gas12.0
Industrials10.7
Consumer Services7.6
Technology4.1
Telecommunications1.7
Cash and other net assets1.0
100.0

As at 31 January 2018, the net assets of the Company were £147,148,000.

16 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2018 PR Newswire