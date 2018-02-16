Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

(a) Name Dean Athanasia

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status President, Preferred & Small Business Banking and Co-Head, Consumer Banking

(b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Bank of America Corporation

(b) LEI 9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 2015 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)

Identification code N/A (No ISIN Code)

(b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 2015 RSUs (share settled)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 0.00 19,445

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2018-02-13

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of common stock

Identification code US0605051046

(b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares of common stock upon vesting of 2015 RSUs (share settled)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 31.18 10,744

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2018-02-13

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of common stock

Identification code US0605051046

(b) Nature of the transaction Shares returned to issuer for taxes upon vesting of 2015 RSUs (share settled)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 31.18 8,701

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2018-02-13