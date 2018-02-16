sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Office REIT - IFRS net income up a sharp 51.2%

Paris, February 16, 2018 - 8:00 am
2017 Annual Results - Regulated information

IFRS net income up a sharp 51.2%

"2017 was a particularly active year for Cegereal, with leases signed for 41,000 sq.m of office space, and the remaining space at the Hanami campus taken up. We also continued to pay special attention to improving returns on our assets, and are continuing to invest, in order to anticipate our tenants' new expectations. Backed by institutional investors, Cegereal is ready to pursue its growth strategy and carry out further acquisitions, said Cegereal's Chief Executive Officer, Jérôme Anselme.

  • Key indicators

In millions of euros 20172016Change
IFRS rental income 51.3 47.2 +8.6%
IFRS net income 62.4 41.3 +51.2%
EPRA earnings 32.7 28.2 +15.9%
Net cash flows from operations 35.8 34.8 +3.0%
Portfolio value (excluding transfer costs) 1,169 1,124 +4.0%
Occupancy rate 91.4% 87.0% +4.4 pts
Debt ratio 53.4% 52.1% +1.2 pt
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 43.8 40.8 +7.3%
Replacement NAV per share including transfer duties (in €) 50.4 47.1 +7.0%
Ordinary dividend per share (in €) 2.2 2.1 +4.8%
Special dividend per share (in €) 1.9
Total Share Return over the last 12 months 12.5% 9.2% +3.3 pts

The Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 12.5%, with NAV growth of 7.3% and a distribution ratio of 5.1%.

EPRA NNNAV was up 7.3%, primarily driven by an increase in the portfolio value. The indicator stood at €43.8 per share, reflecting the rise in fair value of properties (positive impact of €3.4 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of €2.1 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of €1.3 per share), rent-free periods granted to new tenants (positive impact of €0.2 per share) and changes in the fair value of bank debt (positive impact of €0.2 per share).

In 2017, rental income totaled €51.3 million, up 8.6% from €47.2 million in 2016, of which €9.5 million was contributed by the Hanami property.

EPRA earnings for the year amounted to €32.7 million, up 15.9% like for like from €28.2 million in 2016, with Hanami accounting for €5.2 million of the total.

Net cash flows from operations climbed 3% to €35.8 million, fueled by the strong performance of Cegereal's rental activity. The Hanami property represented €3.8 million of the total.

IFRS net income amounted to €62.4 million in 2017, up a sharp 51.2% from €41.3 million in 2016, thanks to improvements in the cost of debt in 2016 and 4.0% growth in the portfolio value.

  • A RECORD YEAR FOR RENTAL ACTIVITY

Cegereal's rental business enjoyed strong momentum in 2017, with extensions, renewals and new leases signed for 41,000 sq.m, or nearly 25%, of the total portfolio.

The most notable signings were as follows:

  • Arcs de Seine: Huawei leased additional space in the building for a minimum term of six years, offsetting the early departure of Boursorama and bringing the total office space leased by Huawei to 11,700 sq.m. The building's occupancy rate stood at 98.4% at the year-end.
  • Europlaza: My Money Bank took up a portion of the space vacated by GE Capital during the year (3,000 sq.m), and KPMG signed a firm nine-year lease for 2,500 sq.m of space in the building's "garden floors". Cegereal is currently in discussions regarding the 8,000 sq.m of soon-to-be-renovated vacant space in the upper floors of the tower, which is expected to be leased in the near future. The building's occupancy rate stood at 73.7% at December 31, 2017.
  • Hanami: Axens signed a firm six-year lease for the eighth and final building at the Hanami campus, representing 2,900 sq.m of office space. The office complex, Cegereal's most recent acquisition, is now fully leased.

Thanks to its marketing initiatives during the year, Cegereal's occupancy rate stood at 91.4% at December 31, 2017, up from 87% at end-2016. The impact of the additional revenue generated by the rental activity will be fully felt in 2018.

In 2018, Cegereal will continue to offer its tenants optimized office space featuring premium amenities and a commitment to the highest environmental standards.

  • RECOGNITION AND AWARDS FOR CEGEREAL'S CSR PERFORMANCE

Cegereal once again received recognition for the excellence of its financial and non-financial reporting. The Company won two Gold Awards at the annual conference of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and, for the third year in a row, was positioned among the top 3 in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking, coming in at second in the "listed office property companies in Europe" category.

  • A healthy balance sheet

At December 31, 2017, Cegereal's debt ratio stood at 53.4%, compared with 52.1% at end-December 2016. Thanks to the refinancing carried out in 2016, Cegereal reduced the average cost of its debt to 1.4% at December 31, 2017.

  • Special dividend distribution in 2018: €4.1 per share

In light of its strong performance, at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in April 2018, Cegereal intends to recommend paying a total dividend of €4.1 per share, comprising an ordinary dividend of €2.2 per share and a special dividend of €1.9 per share.

Cegereal's Board of Directors met on February 15, 2018 to approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The annual results presentation can be viewed on the Company's website:

www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com)

Investor Calendar

  • April 24, 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
  • April 25, 2018 First-quarter 2018 revenue
  • May 4, 2018 Payment of the 2017 dividend
  • July 26, 2018 First-half 2018 results

For more information, contact:

Media Relations
Aliénor Miens / +33 6 64 32 81 75
alienor.miens@citigatedewerogerson.com		Investor Relations
Charlotte de Laroche / +33 1 42 25 76 38
info@cegereal.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at €1,257 million at December 31, 2017 (replacement value).
From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.
Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €505 million on February 15, 2018.
www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com)



APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data
20172016
12 months12 months
Rental income 51 259 47 196
Income from other services 16 166 13 991
Building-related costs (29 416) (17 221)
Net rental income 38 00843 965
Sale of building 0 0
Administrative costs (4 765) (3 663)
Other operating expenses (10) (716)
Other operating income 175 9
Increase in fair value of investment property 41 978 34 292
Decrease in fair value of investment property (4 800) (13 900)
Total change in fair value of investment property 37 17820 392
Net operating income 70 587 59 987
Financial income 597 53
Financial expenses (10 542) (17 972)
Net financial expense(9 945)(17 919)
Corporate income tax 1 765(802)
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 62 408 41 265
of which attributable to owners of the Company62 40841 265
of which attributable to non-controlling interests00
Other comprehensive income
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 62 408 41 265
of which attributable to owners of the Company62 408 41 265
of which attributable to non-controlling interests00
Basic earnings per share (in euros)4,67 3,09
Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 4,37 2,95


IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros
Dec. 31, 2017Dec. 31, 2016
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 56 61
Investment property 1 169 400 1 124 100
Non-current loans and receivables 21 591 22 949
Financial instruments 31 184
Total non-current assets1 191 0781 147 294
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable 18 481 16 539
Other operating receivables 10 200 12 709
Prepaid expenses 347 354
Total receivables29 02929 602
Cash and cash equivalents 61 718 18 634
Total cash and cash equivalents61 71818 634
Total current assets90 74748 236
TOTAL ASSETS 1 281 825 1 195 530
Shareholders' equity
Share capital 66 863 66 863
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 77 600 115 043
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 410 662 359 877
Net attributable income 62 408 41 265
Total shareholders' equity617 532583 048
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings 616 043 576 951
Other non-current borrowings and debt 5 929 4 605
Non-current corporate income tax liability
Financial instruments 548 920
Total non-current liabilities622 519582 476
Current liabilities
Current borrowings 2 979 2 224
Trade accounts payable 11 589 5 832
Corporate income tax liability 0
Other operating liabilities 9 644 7 985
Prepaid revenue 17 561 13 966
Total current liabilities41 77430 007
Total liabilities 664 293612 483
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES1 281 825 1 195 530


IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros
20172016
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income 62 408 41 265
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property (37 178) (20 392)
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 9 9
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date - 102
Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) (219) 895
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 1 752 2 949
Contingency and loss provisions -
Corporate income tax paid (1 765)
Penalty interest (165)
Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements24 841 24 828
Other changes in working capital requirements 14 380 376
Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation 134
Change in working capital requirements 14 380 511
Net cash flows from operating activities 39 221 25 339
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of fixed assets (8 126) (161 717)
Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 493 621
Net cash flows used in investing activities (7,633) (161,096)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Change in bank debt 37 875 181 000
Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) 9
Refinancing transaction costs (508) (8 542)
Purchases of hedging instruments (168)
Net increase in current borrowings 729
Net decrease in current borrowings (523)
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 1 323 654
Purchases and sales of treasury shares 130 (43)
Dividends paid (28 053) (26 720)
Net cash flows from financing activities 11 496 145 668
Change in cash and cash equivalents 43 084 9 911
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 18 634 8 723
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 61 718 18 634


French GAAP Income Statement

In euros




2017
12 months		2016
12 months
Sales of services 85 544 70 000
NET REVENUE 85 544 70 000
Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, provisions for impairment and expense transfers 58 434 30 141
Total operating revenue 143 978 100 141
Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 49 0
Other purchases and external charges 1 769 653 2 130 369
Taxes, duties and other levies 41 960 2 611 034
Wages and salaries 871 904 792 428
Social security charges 367 612 334 152
Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization 189 0
Contingency and loss provisions 235 610 20 347
Other expenses 175 512 194 550
Total operating expenses 3 462 489 6 082 881
OPERATING LOSS (3 318 511) (5 982 740)
Financial income from controlled entities 1 332 000 0000
Other interest income 165 006 29 933
Foreign exchange gains 432 0
Total financial income 1 497 438 29 933
Interest expenses 34 619 12 599
Foreign exchange losses 852 3
Total financial expenses 35 471 12 602
NET FINANCIAL INCOME 1 461 967 17 331
RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX (1 856 544) (5 965 409)
Non-recurring income on capital transactions 19 982 83 162
Total non-recurring income 19 982 83 162
Non-recurring expenses on management transactions 1 680 0
Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions 4 178 281
Total non-recurring expenses 5 858 281
NET NON-RECURRING INCOME 14 125 82 881
Employee profit sharing 0 0
Corporate income tax (1,765,185) 802 365
TOTAL INCOME 1 661 398 213 235
TOTAL EXPENSES 1 738 632 6 898 129
NET LOSS (77 234) (6 684 893)


French GAAP Balance Sheet

In euros
ACTIFGross amountDepr., amort. & prov.Dec. 31, 2017Dec. 31, 2016
Uncalled subscribed capital - -
Intangible fixed assets -
Start-up costs - -
Research and development costs - -
Licenses, patents and similar concessions - -
Goodwill - -
Other intangible fixed assets - -
Advances/down payments on intangible assets - -
-
Property, plant and equipment -
Land - -
Buildings - -
Plant, machinery and equipment - -
Other property, plant and equipment 3 996 189 3 807
Property, plant and equipment in progress - -
Advances and down payments - -
-
Financial fixed assets -
Receivables from controlled entities 299 050 733 299 050 733 326 405 364
Other long-term investments - -
Loans - -
Other financial fixed assets 673 967 673 967 725 947
FIXED ASSETS 299 728 696 189 299 728 507 327 131 311
Inventories and work in progress
Raw materials and other supplies - -
Manufactured products in progress - -
Services in progress - -
Semi-finished and finished goods - -
Goods held for resale - -
Advances/down payments on orders -
Receivables
Trade accounts receivable - -
Other receivables 2 103 079 2 103 079 3 046 532
Subscribed capital, called up but not paid - - -
Short-term investment securities - - -
Cash and cash equivalents 998 862 998 862 3 748 046
CURRENT ASSETS 3 101 941 - 3 101 941 6 794 577
Prepaid expenses 52 460 52 460 44 035
Adjustment accounts - -
TOTAL ASSETS 302 883 097 189 302 882 908 333 969 924

In euros

EQUITY AND LIABILITIESDec. 31, 2017Dec. 31, 2016
Capital
Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500) 66 862 500 66 862 500
Additional paid-in capital 70 922 676 99 004 926
Revaluation reserve 152 341 864 152 341 864
Reserves
Legal reserve 6 686 250 16 047 000
Statutory or contractual reserves - -
Regulated reserves - -
Other reserves 2 711 437 10 670
Retained earnings
Retained earnings 29 421 24 910
Net loss for the year (77 234) (6 684 893)
Interim dividend - 0
Investment subsidies
Regulated provisions
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 299 476 914 327 606 977
Income from the issue of equity instruments - -
Contingent advances - -
OTHER EQUITY - -
Contingency provisions
Loss provisions 235 610 20 347
CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS 235 610 20 347
Non-current borrowings and debt
Convertible bonds -
Other bonds -
Bank borrowings -
Miscellaneous borrowings and debt 2 112 261 2 079 134


Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities
Advances/down payments received on orders in progress -
Trade accounts payable 718 155 3 769 534
Tax and social liabilities 338 969 493 932
Amounts owed to fixed asset suppliers 999
Other liabilities -
Prepaid revenue -
LIABILITIES 3 170 384 6 342 600
Adjustment accounts - -
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 302 882 908 333 969 924
PDF Press Release (http://hugin.info/155833/R/2169444/835599.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cegereal SA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)