Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Office REIT - IFRS net income up a sharp 51.2%

Paris, February 16, 2018 - 8:00 am
2017 Annual Results - Regulated information
IFRS net income up a sharp 51.2%
"2017 was a particularly active year for Cegereal, with leases signed for 41,000 sq.m of office space, and the remaining space at the Hanami campus taken up. We also continued to pay special attention to improving returns on our assets, and are continuing to invest, in order to anticipate our tenants' new expectations. Backed by institutional investors, Cegereal is ready to pursue its growth strategy and carry out further acquisitions, said Cegereal's Chief Executive Officer, Jérôme Anselme.
- Key indicators
|In millions of euros
|2017
|2016
|Change
|IFRS rental income
|51.3
|47.2
|+8.6%
|IFRS net income
|62.4
|41.3
|+51.2%
|EPRA earnings
|32.7
|28.2
|+15.9%
|Net cash flows from operations
|35.8
|34.8
|+3.0%
|Portfolio value (excluding transfer costs)
|1,169
|1,124
|+4.0%
|Occupancy rate
|91.4%
|87.0%
|+4.4 pts
|Debt ratio
|53.4%
|52.1%
|+1.2 pt
|EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €)
|43.8
|40.8
|+7.3%
|Replacement NAV per share including transfer duties (in €)
|50.4
|47.1
|+7.0%
|Ordinary dividend per share (in €)
|2.2
|2.1
|+4.8%
|Special dividend per share (in €)
|1.9
|Total Share Return over the last 12 months
|12.5%
|9.2%
|+3.3 pts
The Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 12.5%, with NAV growth of 7.3% and a distribution ratio of 5.1%.
EPRA NNNAV was up 7.3%, primarily driven by an increase in the portfolio value. The indicator stood at €43.8 per share, reflecting the rise in fair value of properties (positive impact of €3.4 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of €2.1 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of €1.3 per share), rent-free periods granted to new tenants (positive impact of €0.2 per share) and changes in the fair value of bank debt (positive impact of €0.2 per share).
In 2017, rental income totaled €51.3 million, up 8.6% from €47.2 million in 2016, of which €9.5 million was contributed by the Hanami property.
EPRA earnings for the year amounted to €32.7 million, up 15.9% like for like from €28.2 million in 2016, with Hanami accounting for €5.2 million of the total.
Net cash flows from operations climbed 3% to €35.8 million, fueled by the strong performance of Cegereal's rental activity. The Hanami property represented €3.8 million of the total.
IFRS net income amounted to €62.4 million in 2017, up a sharp 51.2% from €41.3 million in 2016, thanks to improvements in the cost of debt in 2016 and 4.0% growth in the portfolio value.
- A RECORD YEAR FOR RENTAL ACTIVITY
Cegereal's rental business enjoyed strong momentum in 2017, with extensions, renewals and new leases signed for 41,000 sq.m, or nearly 25%, of the total portfolio.
The most notable signings were as follows:
- Arcs de Seine: Huawei leased additional space in the building for a minimum term of six years, offsetting the early departure of Boursorama and bringing the total office space leased by Huawei to 11,700 sq.m. The building's occupancy rate stood at 98.4% at the year-end.
- Europlaza: My Money Bank took up a portion of the space vacated by GE Capital during the year (3,000 sq.m), and KPMG signed a firm nine-year lease for 2,500 sq.m of space in the building's "garden floors". Cegereal is currently in discussions regarding the 8,000 sq.m of soon-to-be-renovated vacant space in the upper floors of the tower, which is expected to be leased in the near future. The building's occupancy rate stood at 73.7% at December 31, 2017.
- Hanami: Axens signed a firm six-year lease for the eighth and final building at the Hanami campus, representing 2,900 sq.m of office space. The office complex, Cegereal's most recent acquisition, is now fully leased.
Thanks to its marketing initiatives during the year, Cegereal's occupancy rate stood at 91.4% at December 31, 2017, up from 87% at end-2016. The impact of the additional revenue generated by the rental activity will be fully felt in 2018.
In 2018, Cegereal will continue to offer its tenants optimized office space featuring premium amenities and a commitment to the highest environmental standards.
- RECOGNITION AND AWARDS FOR CEGEREAL'S CSR PERFORMANCE
Cegereal once again received recognition for the excellence of its financial and non-financial reporting. The Company won two Gold Awards at the annual conference of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and, for the third year in a row, was positioned among the top 3 in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking, coming in at second in the "listed office property companies in Europe" category.
- A healthy balance sheet
At December 31, 2017, Cegereal's debt ratio stood at 53.4%, compared with 52.1% at end-December 2016. Thanks to the refinancing carried out in 2016, Cegereal reduced the average cost of its debt to 1.4% at December 31, 2017.
- Special dividend distribution in 2018: €4.1 per share
In light of its strong performance, at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in April 2018, Cegereal intends to recommend paying a total dividend of €4.1 per share, comprising an ordinary dividend of €2.2 per share and a special dividend of €1.9 per share.
Cegereal's Board of Directors met on February 15, 2018 to approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.
The annual results presentation can be viewed on the Company's website:
www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com)
Investor Calendar
- April 24, 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
- April 25, 2018 First-quarter 2018 revenue
- May 4, 2018 Payment of the 2017 dividend
- July 26, 2018 First-half 2018 results
For more information, contact:
|Media Relations
Aliénor Miens / +33 6 64 32 81 75
alienor.miens@citigatedewerogerson.com
|Investor Relations
Charlotte de Laroche / +33 1 42 25 76 38
info@cegereal.com
About Cegereal
Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at €1,257 million at December 31, 2017 (replacement value).
From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.
Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €505 million on February 15, 2018.
www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com)
APPENDICES
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
|In thousands of euros, except per share data
|2017
|2016
|12 months
|12 months
|Rental income
|51 259
|47 196
|Income from other services
|16 166
|13 991
|Building-related costs
|(29 416)
|(17 221)
|Net rental income
|38 008
|43 965
|Sale of building
|0
|0
|Administrative costs
|(4 765)
|(3 663)
|Other operating expenses
|(10)
|(716)
|Other operating income
|175
|9
|Increase in fair value of investment property
|41 978
|34 292
|Decrease in fair value of investment property
|(4 800)
|(13 900)
|Total change in fair value of investment property
|37 178
|20 392
|Net operating income
|70 587
|59 987
|Financial income
|597
|53
|Financial expenses
|(10 542)
|(17 972)
|Net financial expense
|(9 945)
|(17 919)
|Corporate income tax
|1 765
|(802)
|CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|62 408
|41 265
|of which attributable to owners of the Company
|62 408
|41 265
|of which attributable to non-controlling interests
|0
|0
|Other comprehensive income
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|62 408
|41 265
|of which attributable to owners of the Company
|62 408
|41 265
|of which attributable to non-controlling interests
|0
|0
|Basic earnings per share (in euros)
|4,67
|3,09
|Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
|4,37
|2,95
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
|In thousands of euros
|Dec. 31, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|56
|61
|Investment property
|1 169 400
|1 124 100
|Non-current loans and receivables
|21 591
|22 949
|Financial instruments
|31
|184
|Total non-current assets
|1 191 078
|1 147 294
|Current assets
|Trade accounts receivable
|18 481
|16 539
|Other operating receivables
|10 200
|12 709
|Prepaid expenses
|347
|354
|Total receivables
|29 029
|29 602
|Cash and cash equivalents
|61 718
|18 634
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|61 718
|18 634
|Total current assets
|90 747
|48 236
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1 281 825
|1 195 530
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|66 863
|66 863
|Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
|77 600
|115 043
|Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
|410 662
|359 877
|Net attributable income
|62 408
|41 265
|Total shareholders' equity
|617 532
|583 048
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current borrowings
|616 043
|576 951
|Other non-current borrowings and debt
|5 929
|4 605
|Non-current corporate income tax liability
|Financial instruments
|548
|920
|Total non-current liabilities
|622 519
|582 476
|Current liabilities
|Current borrowings
|2 979
|2 224
|Trade accounts payable
|11 589
|5 832
|Corporate income tax liability
|0
|Other operating liabilities
|9 644
|7 985
|Prepaid revenue
|17 561
|13 966
|Total current liabilities
|41 774
|30 007
|Total liabilities
|664 293
|612 483
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|1 281 825
|1 195 530
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
|In thousands of euros
|2017
|2016
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Consolidated net income
|62 408
|41 265
|Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
|Fair value adjustments to investment property
|(37 178)
|(20 392)
|Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
|9
|9
|Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
|-
|102
|Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
|(219)
|895
|Adjustments for loans at amortized cost
|1 752
|2 949
|Contingency and loss provisions
|-
|Corporate income tax paid
|(1 765)
|Penalty interest
|(165)
|Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
|24 841
|24 828
|Other changes in working capital requirements
|14 380
|376
|Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation
|134
|Change in working capital requirements
|14 380
|511
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|39 221
|25 339
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(8 126)
|(161 717)
|Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers
|493
|621
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(7,633)
|(161,096)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Change in bank debt
|37 875
|181 000
|Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants)
|9
|Refinancing transaction costs
|(508)
|(8 542)
|Purchases of hedging instruments
|(168)
|Net increase in current borrowings
|729
|Net decrease in current borrowings
|(523)
|Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
|1 323
|654
|Purchases and sales of treasury shares
|130
|(43)
|Dividends paid
|(28 053)
|(26 720)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|11 496
|145 668
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|43 084
|9 911
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|18 634
|8 723
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD
|61 718
|18 634
French GAAP Income Statement
|In euros
|
|2017
12 months
|2016
12 months
|Sales of services
|85 544
|70 000
|NET REVENUE
|85 544
|70 000
|Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, provisions for impairment and expense transfers
|58 434
|30 141
|Total operating revenue
|143 978
|100 141
|Purchases of raw materials and other supplies
|49
|0
|Other purchases and external charges
|1 769 653
|2 130 369
|Taxes, duties and other levies
|41 960
|2 611 034
|Wages and salaries
|871 904
|792 428
|Social security charges
|367 612
|334 152
|Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization
|189
|0
|Contingency and loss provisions
|235 610
|20 347
|Other expenses
|175 512
|194 550
|Total operating expenses
|3 462 489
|6 082 881
|OPERATING LOSS
|(3 318 511)
|(5 982 740)
|Financial income from controlled entities
|1 332 000
|0000
|Other interest income
|165 006
|29 933
|Foreign exchange gains
|432
|0
|Total financial income
|1 497 438
|29 933
|Interest expenses
|34 619
|12 599
|Foreign exchange losses
|852
|3
|Total financial expenses
|35 471
|12 602
|NET FINANCIAL INCOME
|1 461 967
|17 331
|RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX
|(1 856 544)
|(5 965 409)
|Non-recurring income on capital transactions
|19 982
|83 162
|Total non-recurring income
|19 982
|83 162
|Non-recurring expenses on management transactions
|1 680
|0
|Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions
|4 178
|281
|Total non-recurring expenses
|5 858
|281
|NET NON-RECURRING INCOME
|14 125
|82 881
|Employee profit sharing
|0
|0
|Corporate income tax
|(1,765,185)
|802 365
|TOTAL INCOME
|1 661 398
|213 235
|TOTAL EXPENSES
|1 738 632
|6 898 129
|NET LOSS
|(77 234)
|(6 684 893)
French GAAP Balance Sheet
|In euros
|ACTIF
|Gross amount
|Depr., amort. & prov.
|Dec. 31, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Uncalled subscribed capital
|-
|-
|Intangible fixed assets
|-
|Start-up costs
|-
|-
|Research and development costs
|-
|-
|Licenses, patents and similar concessions
|-
|-
|Goodwill
|-
|-
|Other intangible fixed assets
|-
|-
|Advances/down payments on intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|Land
|-
|-
|Buildings
|-
|-
|Plant, machinery and equipment
|-
|-
|Other property, plant and equipment
|3 996
|189
|3 807
|Property, plant and equipment in progress
|-
|-
|Advances and down payments
|-
|-
|-
|Financial fixed assets
|-
|Receivables from controlled entities
|299 050 733
|299 050 733
|326 405 364
|Other long-term investments
|-
|-
|Loans
|-
|-
|Other financial fixed assets
|673 967
|673 967
|725 947
|FIXED ASSETS
|299 728 696
|189
|299 728 507
|327 131 311
|Inventories and work in progress
|Raw materials and other supplies
|-
|-
|Manufactured products in progress
|-
|-
|Services in progress
|-
|-
|Semi-finished and finished goods
|-
|-
|Goods held for resale
|-
|-
|Advances/down payments on orders
|-
|Receivables
|Trade accounts receivable
|-
|-
|Other receivables
|2 103 079
|2 103 079
|3 046 532
|Subscribed capital, called up but not paid
|-
|-
|-
|Short-term investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|998 862
|998 862
|3 748 046
|CURRENT ASSETS
|3 101 941
|-
|3 101 941
|6 794 577
|Prepaid expenses
|52 460
|52 460
|44 035
|Adjustment accounts
|-
|-
|TOTAL ASSETS
|302 883 097
|189
|302 882 908
|333 969 924
|In euros
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Dec. 31, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Capital
|Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500)
|66 862 500
|66 862 500
|Additional paid-in capital
|70 922 676
|99 004 926
|Revaluation reserve
|152 341 864
|152 341 864
|Reserves
|Legal reserve
|6 686 250
|16 047 000
|Statutory or contractual reserves
|-
|-
|Regulated reserves
|-
|-
|Other reserves
|2 711 437
|10 670
|Retained earnings
|Retained earnings
|29 421
|24 910
|Net loss for the year
|(77 234)
|(6 684 893)
|Interim dividend
|-
|0
|Investment subsidies
|Regulated provisions
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|299 476 914
|327 606 977
|Income from the issue of equity instruments
|-
|-
|Contingent advances
|-
|-
|OTHER EQUITY
|-
|-
|Contingency provisions
|Loss provisions
|235 610
|20 347
|CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS
|235 610
|20 347
|Non-current borrowings and debt
|Convertible bonds
|-
|Other bonds
|-
|Bank borrowings
|-
|Miscellaneous borrowings and debt
|2 112 261
|2 079 134
|
Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities
|Advances/down payments received on orders in progress
|-
|Trade accounts payable
|718 155
|3 769 534
|Tax and social liabilities
|338 969
|493 932
|Amounts owed to fixed asset suppliers
|999
|Other liabilities
|-
|Prepaid revenue
|-
|LIABILITIES
|3 170 384
|6 342 600
|Adjustment accounts
|-
|-
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|302 882 908
|333 969 924
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cegereal SA via Globenewswire