Ratos: Year-end report 2017

Press release 16 February 2018

This is information that Ratos AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on 16 February 2018.

Development in company portfolio full-year 2017

Sales -2%

EBITA amounted to SEK 1,048m (1,008), +4%

Adjusted EBITA totalled SEK 1,162m (1,336), -13%

Acquisitions and divestments

Divestment of Nebula and Serena Properties completed in the third quarter, total exit gain SEK 594m

GS-Hydro Holding Oy and GS-Hydro Oy were declared bankrupt in the third quarter

Divestment of the remaining shareholding in Arcus in the first quarter, exit gain SEK 33m

Divestment of AH Industries completed in the first quarter, exit loss SEK 32m

Financial information

Total impairment of book values in Diab and HL Display SEK 550m (2 504)

Consolidated net sales SEK 23,059m (25,228)

Profit before tax SEK 658 (-890)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 0.72 (-1.79)

Proposed dividend SEK 2.00 per share (2.00)

Redemption of all Class C preference shares, total redemption proceeds SEK 1,300m

Cash and cash equivalents in the parent company SEK 2,226m (2,677)

Stockholm 16 February 2018

Jonas Wiström

CEO

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 14 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Construction and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,200 employees.

