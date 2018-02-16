Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as a World's Most Ethical Company

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has announced the 135 companies spanning 23 countries across 57 industries who have been named to the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies list.

The World's Most Ethical Companies designation recognizes organizations that have had a material impact on the way business is conducted by fostering a culture of ethics and transparency at every level of the company. It emphasizes Wipro's commitment to value led leadership.

Being a 7th consecutive year honoree underscores Wipro's commitment to leading ethical business standards and practices that also ensure long-term value to key stakeholders including customers, employees, suppliers, regulators and investors.

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited, said, "It is an honor to be recognized as a 2018 World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for the 7th successive year. Unflinching commitment to values is the bedrock of our philosophy of doing business. Our values --The Spirit of Wipro -- is at our core and is our moral compass. Businesses are sustainable only if built on a foundation of ethics and responsibility."

About Ethisphere

Since 2007, Ethisphere has honored those companies who recognize their critical role to influence and drive positive change in the business community and societies around the world and work to maximize their impact wherever possible. Values-based leadership, diversity and inclusion, investment and long-term commitment, and constructive use of a company's voice are now the hallmarks of what stakeholders are expecting and investors are rewarding.

Methodology

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company's performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), governance (15 percent), and leadership, innovation and reputation (10 percent).

Honorees

The list of 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at http://www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees/

