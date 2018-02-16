CryptoTask the Revolutionary Platform for Online Freelancing, Saving 90% on Fees

LONDON, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's first decentralised platform for online freelancing whilst keeping the fee's 90% lower than the competition.

There are many flaws with the current online freelancing platforms such as random account suspensions, huge fee's starting from 20%, fake reviews and unpaid earnings due to disputes with contractors. The solution isCryptoTask, the first cryptocurrency and unique system built on Blockchain technology for online Freelancing.

CryptoTask's platform will revolutionise online freelancing. It will allow freelancers to earn 90% more money and pay people to review the job between the client and freelancer. The system is so clever that the reviewer will be paid even when there are no disputes to review.

Blockchain freelancing is already entering the real world with high-value tasks and decentralised solving of disputes. It is the new era of online freelancing, available to anyone anywhere in the world. Currently, freelancing markets such asEthlancehave no dispute mechanism at all, while predictions markets such as Gnosis and Augur are still struggling with scalability.

"We simply wanted to design a fairer and more secure platform for online freelancers. The decentralisation that blockchain enables offers multiple advantages: lower fees, no censorship, dispute process transparency, no financial limits, no arbitrary meddling from corporations or governments. " - Vedran Kajic,CEOof CryptoTask

CryptoTask is gaining international attention, here on CNBC's "Squawk Box" show - first ever blockchain-powered protest, organised over CryptoTask platform. https://youtu.be/XhPjZHIPYnE

Try out CryptoTask and benefit from 90% smaller fee's, a dedicated Blockchain, a review panel who are financially rewarded, no censorship and no limit on task size by joining CryptoTask today https://www.cryptotask.org/.

