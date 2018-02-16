

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.OB) Friday reported that its full-year net income, Group share, rose 42.6 percent to 2.453 billion euros from 1.720 billion euros, and earnings per share grew more than 40 percent to 3.91 euros from 2.79 euros last year.



Recurring net income, group share, increased 14.6 percent to 2.190 billion euros, and recurring earnings per share rose 12.6 percent to 3.49 euros, for the year. This includes negative changes in exchange rate, mainly driven by the depreciation of the British pound.



Sales for the full year grew 12.5 percent to 24.68 billion euros, while it was up 2.5 percent on like-for-like basis, driven by improvement in all businesses and acceleration of innovation pipeline.



In addition, the Group said its board intends to propose a dividend of 1.90 euros per share in respect of the 2017 fiscal year, up 11.8 percent from last year.



The Group said it is targeting double-digit recurring earnings per share growth at constant exchange rate, for 2018, excluding Yakult Transaction Impact, and that it is on track towards 2020 plan.



