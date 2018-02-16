

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure construction firm Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L) said Friday that it has been awarded, in joint venture, a $1.95 billion or 1.4 billion pounds design, build, finance, operate and maintain contract for the 'Automated People Mover' at Los Angeles International Airport or LAX by Los Angeles World Airports or LAWA.



The design and build element of the contract has been awarded to the LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) joint venture comprising of Balfour Beatty (30 percent), Fluor Corporation (30 percent), Flatiron West (20 percent) and Dragados USA (20 percent).



The company noted that the design and build works will include a 2.25-mile, above ground airport transport system connecting the LAX central terminal area to the to-be-constructed consolidated rental car facility as well as six stations and a vehicle maintenance facility.



Once completed, travellers will enjoy a transportation system that operates up to nine trains simultaneously and moving walkways to the terminals and parking garages.



Balfour Beatty noted that LINXS equity members include Balfour Beatty Investments (27 percent), Fluor Enterprises (27 percent), Hochtief PPP Solutions GmbH (18 percent), ACS Infrastructure Development (18 percent) and Bombardier Transportation (Holdings) USA (10 percent).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX