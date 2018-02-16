According to item 7.2.2 of the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook ("Rulebook") and item 7.3 in Supplement B to the Rulebook, the Exchange can make an administrative decision to remove a company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North if the company materially no longer meets the applicable admission requirements.



The Exchange has found that Robert Friman International AB materially has failed to comply with the Rulebook.



With reference to the above, the trading in Robert Friman International AB's shares is to cease with effect from today, February 16, 2018.



Please note that the trading in the shares are halted and that trading will not be resumed.



Short name: FRIM ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008320345 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 054042 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.