

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated slightly in January, after easing in the previous three months, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in December.



Prices of ores, metals and semi-finished metal products grew 5.8 percent annually in January and those of chemical products surged by 9.2 percent.



Prices also increased notably by 9.0 percent in old material and residues.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 0.9 percent from December, when it dropped by 0.3 percent, which was the first fall in five months.



