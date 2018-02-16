

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London Investment Trust Plc. (CTY.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the half-year ended 31 December 2017 declined to 89.95 million pounds or 26.24 pence per share from 102.62 million pounds or 31.14 pence per share in the previous year.



Net return on ordinary activities before taxation was 90.28 million pounds down from 102.86 million pounds in the prior year.



Gross revenue and capital gains dropped to 96.36 million pounds from 108.56 million pounds last year.



