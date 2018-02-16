sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,60 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 907637 ISIN: GB0001990497 Ticker-Symbol: CLN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,595
4,765
11:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC4,600,00 %