Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) is pleased to announce the addition of two mineral claims totalling 122.8 hectares which extend the current Bralorne property to the southeast and cover the Red Hawk gold showing.

The property was acquired from Turnagain Resources through the exchange of Title Nos 1056162 and 1047702 held by Turnagain, for two mineral claims Title Nos 1054291 and 1054289 designated as Hi Ho's Trout Lake property.

The exchange of 100% interest in the respective properties allows Hi Ho to concentrate its exploration efforts on the keynote Bralorne gold prospect. It extends the property to the southeast covering the Red Hawk gold showing.

The Red Hawk prospect lies on the south side of Cadawallader Creek to the southwest of the Bralorne-Pioneer MIne workings and consists of a series of quartz veins trending northwest, and steeply dipping . The veins have historical sampling returning grades from trace to 0.34 grams/tonne gold (Minfile 092JNE012), and have been developed by 5 short exploratory tunnels, several open cuts and pits, and a shaft. Exploration proceeded from 1931 and resumed in 1987 and 1988.

Hi Ho is pleased to add this holding to its large property package adjoining the Bralorne-Pioneer gold workings and in the same belt as the recently explored and publicized historical cobalt-gold property of Blackstone Resources which lies on the north extension of the belt.

This press release was prepared by or under the supervision of or approved by Dr. Stewart Jackson, PGeo. , a Qualified Person, and Technical Advisor to Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

