

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro plc (SGRO.L) reported IFRS profit before tax of 976.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 426.4 million pounds, prior year. Profit to equity shareholders increased to 952.7 million pounds from 417.7 million pounds. Earnings per share was 97.9 pence compared to 51.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased by 25.7 percent to 194.2 million pounds from 154.5 million pounds. Adjusted basis earnings per share was 19.9 pence compared to 18.8 pence.



Fiscal 2017 revenue was 334.7 million pounds compared to 283.5 million pounds, previous year. Net rental income increased by 40.1 million pounds to 220.7 million pounds. On a like-for-like basis, before other items, net rental income increased 2.6 percent, compared to 2016. The group said this is mainly due to strong rental performance in its UK portfolio particularly in Greater London more than offsetting a modest fall in Continental Europe.



The Board has concluded that it is appropriate to recommend an increase in the final dividend per share of 0.65 pence to 11.35 pence which will be paid as a PID. The Board's recommendation is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, in which event the final dividend will be paid on 3 May 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23 March 2018. The Board has decided to retain a scrip dividend option for the 2017 final dividend, allowing shareholders to choose whether to receive the dividend in cash or new shares. The total dividend for the year will, therefore, be 16.6 pence, a rise of 5.7 percent on 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX