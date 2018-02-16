Ratos AB: Anders Slettengren appointed Senior Investment Director at Ratos

Press release 16 February 2018

Anders Slettengren has been appointed as new Senior Investment Director at Ratos. Anders will join Ratos from his role as CEO of Industrifonden and will assume his position in August 2018 at the latest.

Anders Slettengren has longstanding experience from executive positions in investment and company development. Most recently, Anders served as CEO of Industrifonden, where he created good results and strong value growth. At Industrifonden, Anders also carried out extensive work with a focus on strategic reorganisation and portfolio enhancement as well as organisational and cultural development.

Prior to that, Anders worked for 13 years as Investment Manager and CEO of Novax, helping to build Axel Johnsson AB's wholly owned investment company for growth companies. His previous experience includes various managerial and specialist roles in sales, marketing and business development at Unilever and Microsoft in Sweden and UK.

"With his extensive experience from investment and company development, Anders has a background that is very well suited to Ratos. His previous operational experience from companies with strong growth, favourable profitability and a high rate of change, along with his experience of driving organisational change, are qualifications that I know will be highly valuable to our companies and will strengthen Ratos," says Ratos's CEO Jonas Wiström.

Anders will assume his new position in August 2018 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Wiström, CEO, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018

Annual General Meeting 2018 3 May 2018

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018





