NOAH Hires Jaime Jimenez as MD to Focus on Their Growing Corporate Client Portfolio

Mr. Jimenez brings 18 years of Digital Expertise to NOAH Advisors

NOAH Advisors, the leading European corporate finance boutique for the digital sector and organiser of the NOAH Conference, today announced that Jaime Jimenez is joining the firm as Managing Director.

Mr. Jimenez will extend NOAH's mission of connecting the European Digital Leaders by growing its platform to allow Internet companies, investors, service providers and leading corporates do more business daily. In addition, he will oversee the development of the NOAH Connect Platform, with several innovations and product launches throughout 2018 and beyond. Already in 2017, over 17,000 messages were sent and over 7000 meetings were requested through the proprietary app.

NOAH Conference had over 4,500 attendees in 2017 and has recently announced expansion to the Israel market with their first conference in Tel Aviv on March 13-14th.

Marco Rodzynek, Founder and CEO at NOAH, said: "With Jaime we found a well-rounded digital executive, who brings a lot to the table, a diligent focus on online products which work while understanding the needs of our conference attendees."

Jaime Jimenez, who previously served as a SVP for Softonic, the leading software & apps Discovery platform, and CEO for the disruptive logistics Marketplace iContainers among others, states, "I couldn't be more excited to join NOAH. I have been in Digital for 18 years, and can say, without any doubt, that NOAH is at the epicentre of the Digital scene in Europe. With such market understanding and an extensive network, we are positioned like no other to help the Digital ecosystem evolve by connecting investment, product or services demand with the most qualified and selected offers, and putting the right information at the fingertips of all our users. I am thrilled to help NOAH build the go-to Platform for all stakeholders of this Industry."

Mr. Jimenez holds an MBA, a PDD by the IESE Business School, and is an active Business Angel with investments across Europe and the US.

About NOAH Advisors

NOAH Advisors is the leading European corporate finance boutique focused on the Internet sector. The team advises on M&A transactions and major capital raisings valued between €100 million to €5 billion. NOAH combines bulge bracket investment banking skills, an unparalleled access to strategic and financial investors around the globe and unique Internet industry insight.

NOAH Advisors also hosts the NOAH Internet Conference (http://www.noah-conference.com), Europe's leading event for Internet companies and investors to meet, network and discuss industry trends. NOAH '18 Tel Aviv will take place on March 13th and 14th, NOAH '18 Berlin on June 6th and 7th, and NOAH '18 London October 30th and 31st.

