

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent sequentially in the December quarter, the same rate of increase as in the September quarter. That was below the 0.7 percent growth economists had forecast.



On a yearly basis, GDP grew 5.1 percent, just above the 5.0 percent rise in the preceding quarter. The growth was expected to improve to 5.3 percent.



During the whole year 2017, the Czech economy expanded dynamically by 4.5 percent. All demand components contributed much to its growth, especially external demand and consumption expenditure of households.



