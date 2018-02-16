Auriemma Consulting Group to Speak at Co-Brand EMEA Conference in London

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Auriemma Consulting Group will have two speaking roles at Airline Information's Co-Brand EMEA Conference, scheduled for 21 February in London.

David Edwards, Director in Auriemma's Global Partnerships group, will chair the conference with opening remarks focused on optimising co-brand programmes and identifying opportunities as the industry absorbs new EU regulation under Interchange Fee Regulation (IFR), Payment Services Directive (PSD2) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"With the launch of new co-brands since IFR was implemented, the co-brand market is demonstrating that there is still an ability to successfully grow and be profitable," Edwards said. "However, to be successful in this changing market, there is huge importance in understanding where opportunities for growth have been created, how to adapt to more flexible commercial arrangements and how to talk directly to new and existing cardholders to derive additional value."

Opportunities for growth include starting new programmes in the current environment, optimising co-brands with card-linked rewards and better understanding the needs and motivations of the consumers.

Jaclyn Holmes, Director of Auriemma's Payments Insights group, will lead a discussion on consumers' expectations from payments players, including features that have implications on spend, engagement and acquisition. Using proprietary data from Auriemma's UK Cardbeat study, Holmes' presentation will detail UK consumer attitudes and expectations on retailer offers and benefits, card personalisation and card selection criteria.

"With the right messaging, card issuers and co-brand partners can develop successful offers, encourage stronger engagement and build consumer trust," Holmes said. "But to do so, it's critical to recognise cardholders' lack of familiarity and understanding of regulatory language. There's opportunity to build consumer education, and the brands and issuers who get the communications right will be at an advantage."

Attending retailers can schedule a one-on-one meeting with Auriemma's team to discuss how the firm's research and advisory work can help navigate the current environment most effectively. To arrange a meeting, contact Wendy Bradley at wendy.bradley@acg.netor 44 (0) 207 629 0075.

About Auriemma Consulting Group

For more than 30 years, Auriemma's mission has been to empower clients with authoritative data and actionable insights. Our team comprises recognised experts in four primary areas: operational effectiveness, consumer research, co-brand partnerships, and corporate finance. Our business intelligence and advisory services give clients access to the data, expertise and tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex environment and maximise their performance. Auriemma serves the consumer financial services ecosystem from our offices in London and New York City. For more information, visit us at www.acg.net or call +44.(0).207.629.0075.

About Ai | Airline Information

Ai is an established leader and innovator in commercial aviation conferences. Since 2005, Ai has hosted thousands of airline and travel professionals at the company's groundbreaking conferences, forums, workshops, webinars and networking events.

