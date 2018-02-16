Customer Experience Exchange for Telecoms Release Their "Telecoms Customer 2018 Report'

LONDON, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Institute of Customer Service ranked only 3 telecommunications companies in the Top 50 UK institutions for Customer Service. Customers are beginning to compare CX across-industries increasing expectations and decreasing tolerance to bad experience.

Emerging technologies and the need to personalize the ever demanding consumer needs means that having a customer strategy in place that is easy, effective and efficient for the consumer to navigate is important. Building a CX strategy that will drive profit, reduce churn and wow the customer can be difficult, but not impossible, this is why IQPC has released the Telecoms Customer 2018 Reporthttp://bit.ly/2EpJjqW

The Telecoms Customer 2018 Report has been created alongside leading CX professionals from the big brands across Europe http://bit.ly/2EpJjqW. Through exclusive interviews with vice presidents and directors of leading telecom providers, this report gives insight into how to build winning customer experience strategies to stay ahead of competition by addressing key factors:

- Culture transformation - future trends directly affecting churn rate in the telecoms sector, what the experts have been looking at to slash their customer turnover and ensure their customers remain as loyal as possible moving into 2018

- Digital evolution - How to make the online journey more personalized for your customers

- Insight and Analytics - Identify key trends and challenges for 2018 to successfully leverage customer's data and drive profit

This report was created ahead of the Customer Experience Exchange for Telecoms taking place in London on the 25th - 26th April 2018

