Reed & Mackay Paves the Way for a New Era of Mobile Booking

LONDON, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International TMC, Reed & Mackay launches R&M/Mobile, the only mobile booking solution in the market that sees service and best in class technology come together to meet the changing demands of the business traveller.

Fred Stratford, Group CEO said, "We know from research that today's traveller wants the ability to start a search on one device and complete the booking on another; R&M/Mobile makes this a seamless experience."

Not only does R&M/Mobile deliver a first class mobile booking experience whether on smartphone or tablet, it integrates fully with Reed & Mackay's leading edge suite of travel technology. This means one central policy driving consistency no matter how you book from agent, to desktop to smartphone.

For time poor travellers R&M/Mobile puts everything they need to make a booking, navigate their trip and stay connected on the move safely in their pocket with the comfort of a dedicated team behind the scenes. Push notifications alert the traveller when their boarding pass is available in addition to letting them know they have received a seat or room upgrade.

For businesses, the integration across platforms provides the visibility needed to deliver a controlled programme without compromising traveller experience.

"The power of R&M/Mobile is that it combines a slick user experience and impressive features which rival any leisure booking app with services such as online check-in; there is a holistic approach to delivering the best possible traveller experience," continued Stratford.

To support the increasingly mobile nature of all roles, R&M/Mobile also enables travel bookers to manage trips on the go for multiple travellers from one central account.

After a successful client pilot, Reed & Mackay is launching R&M/Mobile on stand B210 at the Business Travel Show next week.

About Reed & Mackay



Reed & Mackay delivers corporate travel management for professionals with exacting needs. They combine inspired service with state-of-the-art technology to create a level of travel management like no other anddeliver valueyou might not believe possible. With 4000 travel experts across more than 40 countries, Reed & Mackay delivers an extraordinary service across the globe, 24/7/365.

For more information visit https://www.reedmackay.com