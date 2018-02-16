'More Than Scleroderma: The Inside Story' provides real-life stories and education about the life-threatening disease

New and truly inspiring patient stories are revealed

"I've learned how to cope with this disease. There are many important things which I am still capable of doing."- Anna, 36, living with scleroderma

Boehringer Ingelheim today unveils a new phase of 'More Than Scleroderma: The Inside Story', and launches the new patient website www.morethanscleroderma.com.

Anna, 36, living with scleroderma (Photo: Business Wire)

The global initiative highlights the importance of understanding the 'inside story' of each individual living with scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis. To coincide with the Systemic Sclerosis World Congress in Bordeaux, 15-17 February 2018, new and truly inspiring patient stories are revealed, reflecting the real-life, diverse and very moving journeys of people living with scleroderma across the world. The campaign will also be launched in the U.S.

The new website www.morethanscleroderma.com features a powerful collection of photographs and video stories of people living with scleroderma across the world, revealing the life-changing impact of the disease.

Anna, from Szombathely in Hungary, has shared her story on the website. She wants to encourage and inspire others with the disease: "I would like to make it clear to others that they are not alone."

Anna, 36, recalls how "Back when I was originally diagnosed, my world completely fell apart…I found everything terrifying." She didn't know anyone else with the disease and couldn't find positive stories. But Anna learned how to cope with the disease, and after a difficult journey she is happy again and enjoying life. "Today I'm much more grateful for the little things," she explains.

To see Anna's story and those of other patients from around the world, visit www.morethanscleroderma.com and https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/respiratory/systemic-sclerosis/inside-story

Scleroderma is a rare and potentially fatal disease involving the skin, lungs and other organs.1,2 It typically affects women in the prime of their lives, like Anna, between the ages of 25 and 55.3,4 Most people with the disease will develop some degree of lung scarring, or interstitial lung disease (ILD).1,5,6,7 Currently, there are no approved medicines for treating lung fibrosis associated with scleroderma.

FESCA Seeks Supportive Action

Annelise Rønnow, President of FESCA (The Federation of European Scleroderma Associations) values the opportunity for broad audiences to engage in raising awareness of this rare disease.

"Better awareness of scleroderma and its signs and symptoms should help people get diagnosed earlier, so care and support can be provided," said Annelise Rønnow. "It is so inspiring and insightful to hear the poignant journeys of people living with the disease. We support 'More Than Scleroderma: The Inside Story', for the information and help it can offer people affected by this little-known disease".

