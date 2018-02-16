Majestic Wine Group Appoints Adestra as Their Trusted Email Marketing Technology Provider

LONDON, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading wine specialist Majestic Group has chosen Adestra as their preferred Email Marketing Technology provider to create timely, one-to-one communications across a wide variety of channels to improve their relationship with their customers.

Majestic Wine Group manages four separate divisions, each one targeting different customer segments and with a customer-centric email strategy specific to each brand. Since Naked Wines joined Adestra back in 2011, the different divisions have moved away from their previous email service providers to Adestra, as they needed an email marketing technology partner able to integrate with their existing MarTech stack to create relevant, targeted and personalised one-to-one communications.

"Delivering a relevant and highly personalised digital experience to customers is core to our marketing strategy here at Majestic. With such a rich and diverse product range, our opportunities for email personalisation are exciting and numerous. We're thrilled to be working with Adestra and look forward to benefiting from increased email segmentation, automation and reporting capabilities which will enhance the way that we communicate with our customers."

- Ed Wallis, Head of Trade Planning at Majestic Wine

"The pressure that retailers face in the marketing landscape is constantly increasing. Digital marketing is continually evolving, leading marketers to dramatically change their tactics and strategies and adopt new technologies to provide First-Person Marketing communications that are relevant to each customer. We're delighted to partner with Majestic Wine Group and keep collaborating with them towards the creation of meaningful relationships with their customers"

- Henry Hyder-Smith, CEO at Adestra

About Majestic Wine Group

Majestic WineGroup is a leading wine specialist, which operates in four separate divisions: Majestic Wine, Majestic Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. Although each brand targets unique customer segments with unique propositions, they all have the same objective: do the right thing for their customers, people and suppliers to deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value.

About Adestra

Adestra is a trusted provider of First-Person Marketing solutions for global and growing brands.

The company's industry-leading email platform provides a powerful infrastructure for one-to-one, contextual messaging and marketing automation, helping marketers communicate more effectively with their customers and subscribers. Robust reporting features allow marketers to efficiently evaluate and optimize their campaign results. The flexible structure and open integration architecture allow businesses to connect disparate technology platforms to create a seamless customer journey.

Along with a best-of-breed platform that drives customer engagement and boosts ROI, Adestra was founded on the principle that marketing success takes more than technology, which is why customer service is at the heart of its business. Adestra was a winner of the 2014 and 2017 Customer Focus Award from the Customer Service Institute. It also won Bronze for Customer Service Department of the Year at the 2017 Stevie Awards for Customer Service, as well as being presented with the 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from one of its longest-standing clients, UBM.

Adestra continues to maintain one of the highest customer retention rates in the industry. It is trusted by top companies including UBM, Condé Nast Digital Limited, and Tile, among others.

Established in 2004, Adestra has offices throughout the UK, USA, Canada and Australia. For more information, please visit http://www.adestra.com .

