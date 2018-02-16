

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended recovery on Friday as investors shrugged off the possibility of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and turned their focus to encouraging earnings news.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.60 percent at 378.77 in opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.



The German DAX was moving up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining half a percent.



French automaker Renault rallied 2.5 percent after it posted record sales and earnings for 2017.



Utility EDF soared 4 percent after its net income for fiscal year 2017 increased 11.3 percent, reflecting positive effect of the capital gain recorded for the sale of 49.9 percent of CTE.



Food company Danone rose about 1 percent after its full-year net income, Group share, rose 42.6 percent.



German insurer Allianz edged up 0.2 percent. The company raised dividend for 2017 despite reporting a 22 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, hit by a weak U.S. dollar and one-off costs.



Norway's Norsk Hydro advanced 0.7 percent. The aluminum producer's fourth-quarter core earnings came in below forecasts due to one-off costs.



Infrastructure construction firm Balfour Beatty advanced 1.5 percent in London. The company has been awarded, in joint venture, a $1.95 billion or 1.4 billion pounds design, build, finance, operate and maintain contract for the 'Automated People Mover' at Los Angeles International Airport.



Industrial profit company Segro climbed 4.7 percent after reporting a rise in FY17 profit and lifting final dividend.



Air France-KLM plunged almost 6 percent as it posted net loss of 977 million euros for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of 362 million euros in the same quarter last year, hit by a non-current expense linked to the de-recognition of pension assets in the Group's balance sheet.



