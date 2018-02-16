Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting 16-Feb-2018 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar February 16, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting Krasnodar, February 16, 2018: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the holding of the Board of Directors meeting. On February 16, 2018, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting on February 16, 2018 with the following agenda: 1. Termination of powers of the Chairman of the Board of Director of PJSC "Magnit"; 2. Election of the Chairman of the Board of Director of PJSC "Magnit"; 3. Election of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Director of PJSC "Magnit"; 4. Early termination of powers of the sole executive body (chief executive officer) and the chairman of the collegiate executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit"; 5. Appointment of the sole executive body (chief executive officer) and the chairman of the collegiate executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit"; 6. On consideration of the PJSC "Magnit" shareholder's request to call the extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit"; 7. Calling of the extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit"; 8. Determination of the form of the extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit"; 9. Determination of the date, time and venue of the extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit"; 10. Determination of the postal address to which the completed voting ballots shall be delivered; 11. Determination of the record date for the extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit"; 12. Determination of the agenda of extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit"; 13. Determination of procedure of notification of shareholders of the holding of the extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit"; 14. Determination of the final date to accept proposals of shareholders on candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit"; 15. Determination of the list of information (materials) to be provided to shareholders to prepare to the holding of the extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit" and the procedure of its provision. Items of the agenda of PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors are related to the exercise of rights on ordinary registered uncertified shares, state registration number 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Stock Identification Number [1] (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5213 End of Announcement EQS News Service 655029 16-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=965c6845956e4feb9604c7622f27e237&application_id=655029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

