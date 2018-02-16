London stocks rose in early trade on Friday, tracking a fifth day of gains on Wall Street as investors put aside their worries about inflation and looked ahead to UK retail sales data. At 0825 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 7,279.49, while the pound was up 0.2% to 1.4131 against the greenback and flat versus the euro at 1.1272. With little in the way of corporate news, investors will be watching out for the release of the latest UK retail sales figures for January at 0930 GMT. "Where Wall ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...