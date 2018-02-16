BGEO Group, the investment company that owns the Bank of Georgia, grew profits 8.1% last year as it prepares to split into two in 2018. Dividends of $39.1m were returned in 2017, including $18.3m in the fourth quarter, with plans for 2018 depending on the outcome of the planned demerger that could see it split into two London-listed groups: a Bank of Georgia banking business and investment company Georgia Capital Group. A shareholder vote to seal the deal is expected in April. The board said it ...

