NOTICE 16.2.2018 MINI FUTURES



LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)



Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 26 warrant(s) issued by NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) with effect from 19.2.2018. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 16.2.2018 MINI FUTUURIT



NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL):N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 19.2.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 26 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien listauspäivä on 19.2.2018 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille.



Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=664104