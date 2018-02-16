Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions Forms Collaboration With Cognite to Strengthen Digital Offering

February 16, 2018 - Aker Solutions agreed on a long-term collaboration with software company Cognite to accelerate the development of digital solutions that will drive major efficiencies through the entire life of an energy asset.

The energy services company will use Cognite's advanced industrial data platform to collect and analyze large volumes of data from offshore energy installations, providing solutions that will enable customers to make informed decisions about an energy asset at any stage of its lifetime. This will reduce costs, lower risks and improve performance.

"Capturing and organizing large volumes of complex industrial data is crucial to realizing the full potential of digital technologies," said Astrid Onsum, chief digital officer at Aker Solutions. "Cognite's data platform will enable us more rapidly to provide even better products and services for our customers."

Cognite's platform aggregates and structures vast amounts of data from all types of industrial systems ranging from real-time sensors to equipment hierarchies, maintenance logs, process diagrams and three-dimensional computer-aided design (3D CAD) models.

"Together with Aker Solutions, we will focus on solutions that create value from day one," said Dr. John Markus Lervik, chief executive officer of Cognite. "Aker Solutions is known for its early adaptation of technology and innovative engineering. By combining our deep software competence with Aker Solutions' leading engineering expertise and domain knowhow, we will bring new value to the market globally."

The collaboration with Cognite strengthens Aker Solutions' push to develop digital solutions that help integrate different parts of an oil and gas field with a clear vision toward automated field development and engineering, smart-products offerings and new services enablement. The company also recently formed Software House, an internal initiative that will build on Aker Solutions' existing technology to develop new software products for energy assets.

