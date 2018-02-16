1-Decene Market Worth 1,272.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "1-Decene Marketby Derivative (Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols (Plasticizer and Detergent Alcohols), Linear Alkyl Benzene, Linear Mercaptans, Chlorinated Alpha Olefins, Alkyl Dimethylamine & di-Alkyl Dimethylamine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets',the global 1-Decene market is estimated at USD 999.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,272.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2022. Increase in end-use applications of various derivatives, such as synthetic lubricants, compressor oils, transmission oils, plasticizer alcohols, detergent alcohols, solvents, and lube-oil additives across various industries is driving the 1-Decene Market.

The polyalphaolefins segmented accounted for the largest share of the 1-Decene Market in 2017

The polyalphaolefins segment is projected to be the largest market for 1-Decene from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as, the rapid growth of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific, rising disposable income and living standards, flexible government taxation policies; rapid technological advancements in products & product offerings are some of the major factors driving the market for 1-Decene in the polyalphaolefins segment.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for 1-Decene Market in 2017

In Europe, Belgium is the largest market for 1-Decene in Europe and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The large industrial base of polyalphaolefins in Belgium makes it a potential market for 1-Decene. Germany is expected to be the fastest-growing market for 1-Decene. It is the leading automobile manufacturer in the region, which influences the growth of the market in the country.

The global 1-Decene Market has a large number of market players; however, the market is led by some major players, such as Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), Ineos Group Limited (Switzerland), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Sasol Limited (South Africa), ExxonMobil (US), PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), and Qatar Chemical Company (Qatar).

