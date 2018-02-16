Despite hitting annual sales targets, revenue slips following fall in nuclear and hydropower prices in French utility's key markets. New Solar Plan forms backdrop of renewable energy transition, company says.EDF, the French power utility, has posted a fall in revenue for 2017 as a combination of lower nuclear and hydropower output and prices, alongside its accelerated transition to renewables, weighed on the company's bottom line. Despite continued dominance of the French electricity market - which is still heavily reliant on nuclear power - EDF saw its revenue for 2017 fall to €69.6 billion, ...

