

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales data for January. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month in January, reversing a 1.5 percent fall in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major currencies.



The pound was worth 1.4113 against the greenback, 149.39 against the yen, 1.2674 against the franc and 0.8885 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



