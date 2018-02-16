

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC LEI Code: 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 Interim Management Statement Introduction I am pleased to present Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the 'Company')'s interim management statement for the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017.



Performance and dividends The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 December 2017 was £57.46 million or 103.88 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 2.26 pence per share (2.22 per cent.) since 30 September 2017.



After accounting for the dividend of 2.50 pence per share to be paid on 28 February 2018 to shareholders on the register on 9 February 2018, the NAV is 101.38 pence per share.



Share buy-backs During the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017, the Company purchased 130,000 Ordinary shares for £123,000 at an average price of 94.18p pence per Ordinary share. All of the shares are to be held in treasury.



It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.



It is the Board's intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.



Portfolio The following investments have been made during the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017:



+------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |New qualifying investments |£000s|Activity | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Women's Health (London West One) | 917 |Developer of a women's health | |Limited | |centre of excellence focussing on | | | |fertility. | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Total new qualifying investments | 917 | +------------------------------------+-----+



+------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Follow on investments into existing |£000s|Activity | |portfolio companies | | | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Beddlestead Limited | 780 |Developer and operator of a | | | |dedicated wedding venue in the UK. | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |G.Network Communications Limited | 305 |Ultra-fast fibre optic broadband | | | |provider in central London. | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |OmPrompt Holdings Limited | 182 |A provider of process automation | | | |software for global manufacturing | | | |companies. | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |PayAsUGym.com | 152 |A provider of flexible access to | | | |health and fitness clubs. | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Aridhia Informatics Limited | 120 |Provider of healthcare informatics | | | |and analysis. | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Total follow on investments |1,539| +------------------------------------+-----+



Top ten holdings (as at 31 December 2017) +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ | |Carrying value|% of net asset | | |Investment | £000s | value |Activity | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Radnor House School | 6,596 | 11.5% |Independent schools for| |(Holdings) Limited | | |children aged 5-18. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Grapeshot Limited | 4,923 | 8.6% |Provider of digital | | | | |marketing software. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Egress Software | 4,640 | 8.1% |Encrypted email and file| |Technologies Limited | | |transfer service | | | | |provider. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Bravo Inns II Limited | 2,605 | 4.5% |Owner and operator of| | | | |freehold pubs. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Mirada Medical Limited| 2,232 | 3.9% |Developer of medical | | | | |imaging software. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Proveca Limited | 1,982 | 3.4% |Reformulation of | | | | |paediatric medicines. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Regenerco Renewable | 1,898 | 3.3% |Generator of renewable| |Energy Limited | | |energy from roof top| | | | |solar installations. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Earnside Energy | 1,670 | 2.9% |Anaerobic digestion and| |Limited | | |composting plant located| | | | |in Scotland. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |Alto Prodotto Wind | 1,540 | 2.7% |Owns and operates| |Limited | | |community scale wind| | | | |energy projects on| | | | |brownfield sites in the| | | | |UK. | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+ |The Street by Street | 1,466 | 2.6% |Owns & operates a 500kW | |Solar Programme | | |wind project in the UK. | |Limited | | | | +----------------------+--------------+---------------+------------------------+



A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV, by following the 'Portfolio of Investments' link under the 'Fund reports' section.



Fundraising and share issues During the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18:



+-------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+------------------+ | | | Aggregate |Issue price per| | | | |nominal value | share | | | | Number of | of shares | (including | Net consideration| |Date |shares issued | £'000 |costs of issue)| received £'000| +-------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+------------------+ |17 November | 3,737,042| 37|99.8p to 100.8p| 3,673| |2017 | | | | | +-------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+------------------+



Material events and transactions after the period end Albion VCTs prospectus Top Up Offers The following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share were allotted under the Albion VCTs prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18 after 31 December 2017:



+-------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+------------------+ | | | Aggregate |Issue price per| | | | |nominal value | share | | | | Number of | of shares | (including | Net consideration| |Date |shares issued | £'000 |costs of issue)| received £'000| +-------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+------------------+ |31 January | 1,374,981| 14| 104.3p| 1,398| |2018 | | | | | +-------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+------------------+



There have been no further significant events or transactions that the Board is aware of which would have a material impact on the financial position of the Company between 1 October 2017 to 16 February 2018.



Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV.



Maxwell Packe, Chairman 16 February 2018



